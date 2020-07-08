Outdoor Rec gives patrons ways to enjoy Colorado

By Eric Parris



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Every year, service members and their Families have been able to take advantage of what Fort Carson Outdoor Recreation has to offer.



And even though there’s been some changes because of COVID-19, the community can still take advantage of the opportunities it is presently running.



Currently, the complex is open and committed to ensure all customers and employees’ safety is maintained during this time. Customers are required to wear face coverings and follow social distancing requirements.



The equipment checkout center located in the complex is providing curb side rentals for patrons. The complex is open Mondays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon. All DOD ID cardholders can use the equipment and participate in the trips and events.



The equipment is rented on a first-come, first-served basis and includes various sports, camping, hunting and fishing equipment.



Outdoor recreation staff will not be loading or unloading any rental equipment. Equipment will be inspected before check out.



Items available for rent include corn hole sets, fishing rods, pickle balls, bocce balls, sea kayaks, stand up paddle boards, folding cots, tents, generators and folding tables.



In addition to equipment rentals, there are several programs and events to take advantage of.



Current programs include Women in the Wilderness series, stand up paddle boarding (SUP), guided hiking trips, mountain biking and geocaching.



The Women in the Wilderness series is a program for women, run by women and gives them an opportunity to experience outdoor activities such as camping, mountain biking, backpacking and climbing.



It’s a fun place where women can learn, feel more confident and go out and do it on their own, said Hannah Doty, assistant and leader of the program, Fort Carson Outdoor Recreation Center. The program can be a huge confidence builder for women as they learn a variety of outdoor skills.



It’s a program that provides a way to share experiences.



“Women come to learn and share their outdoor experiences and build upon those experiences,” said Hayley Eveland, lead outdoor recreation assistant, Fort Carson Outdoor Recreation Center.



There are several trips planned in August and September 2020.



On Aug. 22, 2020, there’s a SUP trip to Lake Pueblo State Park, and Aug. 29 there’s a mountain bike trip to Cheyenne Mountain State Park.



In September, hiking programs at the beginning and intermediate levels are planned as well as another SUP trip to Palmer Lake. There are also events and trips planned in October and November.



In addition to providing rental equipment and trip opportunities, outdoor recreation will host a sidewalk sale and the Ski Expo.



The sidewalk sale is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020, outside at the Outdoor Recreation Center. Ski and snowboard rentals will begin Oct. 17, 2020.



The Ski Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 14, with the VIP night set from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 2020. The VIP pass is $20 per person.



The outdoor recreation staff can provide assistance with setting up a team building event or custom program for a work-related group or families.



For more information on the rentals, programs and upcoming events, contact Outdoor Recreation Center at 526-5176. All of the information above, to include any changes, can be viewed at one the following social media sites at https://www.facebook.com/mountainpostrecreation and https://www.instagram.com/mountainpostrecreation or on the website at https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/outdoor-recreation.



Outdoor recreation offers the Fort Carson community numerous opportunities to enjoy what “We encourage the importance of getting outdoors with your family,” said Erina Patrick, the outdoor recreation director here. “We have some great family programming going on.”

