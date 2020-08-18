Carson, PCMS provide hunting opportunities

By Eric Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Hunters who are ready to get out and take advantage of Colorado wildlife now have that opportunity on Fort Carson and at the Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site (PCMS) through March 21, 2020.



DOD ID card holders, VA card holders and non-DOD card holders are eligible to hunt on Fort Carson and PCMS.



As long as the post and PCMS are Under Health Protection Conditions (HPCON) Bravo, non-DOD card holders will be allowed to hunt.



The decision was made to allow non-DOD card holders to hunt during HPCON Bravo because it’s considered largely a solitary-type activity because hunters are downrange or away from everyone, said Roger Peyton, the conservation branch chief with the Fort Carson Department of Public Works (DPW).



“They’re only going to get a pass for the amount of time for the animal they’re hunting — for that season,” Peyton said. “If it’s deer (for example) and only a one or two-week hunt, that’s all they’re coming on post for.”



To hunt on post or PCMS, hunters must have a valid Fort Carson recreation permit, a valid Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunt tag, have their firearms registered on post and have a valid downrange pass. They must also complete the annual recreation safety brief.



Details and registration information to hunt on post or PCMS is on the iSportsman website at https://fortcarson.isportsman.net. For information on obtaining the required Colorado state hunting licenses, visit http://cpw.state.co.us.



Non-DOD card holders must check in at the Visitor Control Center (VCC) at Gate 1 with all hunting credentials before going downrange, Peyton said. They will undergo a criminal background check before getting access to the installation. Once they pass this check, they will be issued a Fort Carson installation pass.



DOD card holders are not required to stop at the VCC, but they must have met all the requirements before they arrive at the hunting areas on post or at PCMS.



“They have to check in online but check out at range control,” Peyton said, referring to the procedures for DOD card holders to hunt. Failure to check out by the designated time with range control could result in a loss of hunting privileges.



If hunting at PCMS, hunters will use the entry gate located at mile marker 24 — 35 miles northeast of Trinidad.



Hunters are allowed to transport their firearms in the passenger compartment or trunk of their vehicles as long as the firearms are unloaded and cased.



Anyone coming from a COVID-19 hotspot may be denied access. Hotspots and current HPCON status can be found at https://www.carson.army.mil/assets/docs/covid/covid-travel.pdf.



“Even if they have permission to hunt or access and meet all the criteria, the issue becomes if they are traveling from out of state or an area that is deemed a hot spot, then the Gate 1 guards may not allow them access,” Peyton said.



There’s plenty of land for hunters to take advantage of; about 94,000 acres on Fort Carson and 224,000 acres on PCMS.



“We do everything from bear, mountain lion, deer, elk and pronghorn,” Peyton said. “At Piñon Canyon there are occasionally a few bighorn sheep hunters.”



Turkey hunting is also popular.



The 2020 Colorado Big Game brochure on the CPW website provides more information on what game can be hunted as well as other areas of interest.



Hunting on Fort Carson provides convenience as it is located close to a major population area, Peyton said. “It’s just convenient.”



“It even provides an opportunity for disabled hunters.



“A lot of people are somewhat disabled, and they can’t hike all around the mountains,” said Smith-Froese, a natural resource specialist and wildlife biologist with DPW.



“People go out and hunt because they like to be outdoors,” Smith-Froese said.



It’s also seen as therapeutic for some.



“In some cases it’s therapeutic for some people being outdoors, smelling nature, getting up early in the morning — being alone out in the woods,” Peyton said.

