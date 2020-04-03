Ninja Nation

In today’s world, the need for quick reliable communication is not only necessary but can be vital in an emergency or crisis.



A world-class, innovative Cyber Squadron of technically proficient, operationally focused and strategically minded U.S. Air Force Airmen is the foundation and backbone of Joint Base Langley-Eustis’ communications.



“The 633rd Communications Squadron Airmen, who we affectionately call ‘ninjas’ are hard at work for the base,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tommy Marshall II, 633rd Communications Squadron commander. “They have a tough mission with the size, scope and challenge of this base, but they work hard and I think they do a good job at providing that cyber support.”



Enhancing mission partner success and user experience, the 633rd CS Airmen conduct secure, reliable and continuously improving cyber operations.



The Airmen provide vital infrastructure for national security, supporting two intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance wings, as well as giving the 1st Fighter Wing’s F-22 Raptors the ability to safely communicate and operate while maintaining air dominance.



“Air Combat Command is the primary combat force provider for the Air Force and we just so happen to be the largest base communications squadron within ACC,” Marshall said. “This means that we are deployed quite a bit, so our Airmen do a lot for the down-range mission.”



These unseen “ninjas”, employ their skills down range in support of combatant commanders with great efficiency, sometimes having to build communications from scratch.



At home they support Headquarters ACC, five operational wings, over 30 major associate units and 440 Department of Defense sites.



The squadron designs, implements, operates and maintains $150 million in voice, data, network, air traffic and industrial control, and knowledge management systems. The 633rd CS Operations Flight maintains miles of copper cabling, hundreds of manholes and thousands of computer systems, phones and user accounts – and this just scratches the surface of their work.



“You know, sometimes they’re a little underappreciated,” Marshall said. “But I got some outstanding and very smart Airmen that sometimes make it look a little bit too easy.”



They may not be seen, but the “Ninja Nation” could be anywhere. They can be on the other side of a phone line, up in a tower, underground or in your computer, but most importantly where they’re needed.

