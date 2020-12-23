250 Military Families Receive a Surprise Holiday Gift, NEX Layaways Paid Off

Courtesy Photo | A week before Christmas, a NEX Pearl Harbor customer had his layaway balance paid in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A week before Christmas, a NEX Pearl Harbor customer had his layaway balance paid in full. Around the world, the holidays became a bit more joyous for over 250 military families who received an unexpected gift when their NEX layaways were paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. The layaway balances paid off by the non-profit organization totaled nearly $65,000 and consisted of children’s items including toys, clothing and bikes meant for the holidays. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Dec. 17-22, 250 military families in 22 NEX locations received the news that their layaways of children’s items, totaling nearly $65,000 was paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. As a special surprise, celebrity Montel Williams made the announcement virtually to those lucky families.



Military families were asked to come to their NEX and once they arrived Montel Williams virtually surprised them with the news. Williams stated, “My military service spanned over 22 years in the Marine Corps and the United States Navy so I’m honored to have an opportunity to share a message with our military families…today I’m here to thank you for your service, and thank military service members for their courage, their determination and their sacrifice. I also know all too often that sacrifice in silence and that the holidays are particularly hard for military families on a budget.”



NEX stores from all around the world participated, with each individually creating that special moment for those deserving families. This is the fifth consecutive year that Pay Away the Layaway, Inc. has paid off NEX customers’ layaways. However, this was the grandest year yet, with nearly $65,000 worth of children’s toys, clothing and goods paid in full.



As part of this year’s surprise, 42 families at NEX Great Lakes, Illinois and NEX Memphis, Tennessee, also had their layaways paid in full by Pay Away the Layaway and its featured sponsor, Gordon Hayward and the Hayward Family.



“As the grandson of a World War II Navy veteran, I am proud to support the men and women who serve us,” said Lee Karchawer, Founder of Pay Away the Layaway. Pay Away the Layaway is pleased to be able to return kindness in our small way during a tumultuous year for many. We wish the children of our Navy families a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”



Participating NEX locations included New London, Connecticut; NEX San Diego and Port Hueneme, California; NEX Rota, Spain; NEX Sigonella, Sicily; NEX Naples, Italy; NEX Yokosuka, Sasebo and Atsugi, Japan; NEX Pensacola and Mayport, Florida; NEX Guam; NEX Pearl Harbor; NEX Kitsap-Bangor, Bremerton and Whidbey Island, Washington; NEX Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and NEX Oceana, Little Creek and Norfolk, Virginia.