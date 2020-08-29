Courtesy Photo | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —From left: Spc. Jacob Dearrington, a trumpet player; Sgt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —From left: Spc. Jacob Dearrington, a trumpet player; Sgt. Matthew Shute, a French horn player; and Sgt. Jacob Conner, a tuba player, all members of the 4th Infantry Division Band’s Ivy Brass, perform patriotic tunes at World War II veteran Eleanor Burcky’s 100th birthday celebration Aug. 29, 2020, at her Colorado Springs home. This is the group’s 12th musical mission since June in support of the Fort Carson’s community outreach. (Photo by Eric E. Parris) see less | View Image Page

By Eric Parris



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — World War II veteran’s 100th birthday Ivy Brass celebrates with patriotic tunes



The drive-by parade featured more than 50 vehicles, which included local enforcement officers, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the Colorado Springs Corvette Club, Disabled American Veterans, Women Army Corps Veterans Association and the Women in Military Service for America.



The birthday celebration was coordinated by the Veterans Affairs Eastern Colorado Health Care System.



Burcky, whose birthday was Aug. 26, was a first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps from 1942-45. She was stationed at Adak, Alaska, as part of a hospital group.



The event provided the five Ivy Brass musicians with an opportunity to showcase their talents.



“Being able to do things like this has always been meaningful for me in my career,” said Sgt. Matthew Shute, a French horn player.



Even though the Ivy Brass is a smaller group than the full 40-member band, it still represents Fort Carson in the community.



“Many people come by and see us have a presence in the community, and I think that’s important,” said Sgt. Jacob Conner, a tuba player. “It’s especially valuable now, since we don’t get out a lot.”



Being able to perform at this event took on a special meaning.



“You’re celebrating someone who served in World War II,” Shute said. “With multiple generations of Army personnel coming together for an event like this and we get to come out and honor someone who was involved in such a critical period of American history — I think it’s very meaningful.”



This event was the 12th performance for the Ivy Brass since June, which is about 20 percent of the normal workload, said Sgt. 1st Class Tony Tellez, the company first sergeant and trombone player.



“We’ve been limited to doing a lot of recordings from home and still trying to connect with the community, but you can’t substitute having that person in front of you turn around and recognizing a piece of music and that look in their eye, ‘Hey, I know that tune,’ and there’s that instant feedback and connecting with the audience,” Tellez said.



Individual and group recordings have been released on the band’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/4IDBand.



“This is our way to try and stay relevant and still interact with the community even though we haven’t been able to get out and play in person up until now,” Tellez said.



Rehearsal and training times have been limited to two about groups at time, Tellez said. Each group has between five and eight members.



Whether it’s individual performances that can be viewed on Facebook, or the Ivy Brass at in-person events, the band is still promoting Fort Carson community outreach.



And its presence, along with those organizations at the birthday event, were appreciated.



“Thank you very much,” Burcky said. “Very much.”