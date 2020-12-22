DLA Distribution shipping COVID-19 vaccines to overseas troops

The Defense Logistics Agency is partnering with the Department of Health & Human Services on the Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccination mission for Defense Department vaccination locations outside the continental United States and the Navy fleet. The mission includes receipt, issue, transportation and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.



DLA has received the first Defense Department shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at DLA Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, and is immediately packaging the vaccines for shipment today to overseas and Navy fleet locations.



DLA is leveraging well-defined cold chain management capability and will parallel its seasonal influenza vaccine model to store and ship material. To maintain auditability and customers’ trust, the distribution center employees are also tracking shipments by lot number and destination.



DLA Distribution offers best value supply chain solutions through a broad range of services including storage, distribution, customized kits and specialized packaging as well as transportation support and technology development. Customers include the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and other agencies. Headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, DLA Distribution operates a global network of 24 distribution centers that employ over 9,000 employees worldwide. DLA Distribution is a Major Subordinate Command of the Defense Logistics Agency.



DLA Distribution Susquehanna is the eastern DLA Strategic Distribution Platform with facilities at New Cumberland and Mechanicsburg, providing military and commercial repair parts, clothing and textiles, medical supplies and industrial and electronic components to military customers throughout the United States and the world.



DLA Distribution Susquehanna is home to the largest distribution facility in DoD - the Eastern Distribution Center, located in New Cumberland.

