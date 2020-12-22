Military as a Path to Life’s Goals

Story by Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain Public Affairs, Dan Puleio



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Harley Broughton was raised in a middle-class working family. Given her family’s serious work ethic, Broughton took her first job at the age of 15 while still attending high school. Upon graduation, her goal was simply to attend college. She was accepted to and started her first semester at Pikes Peak Community College but quickly dropped out “unsure of the end goal,” she said.



This followed employment at a local car wash and soon after at a call center supporting the video gaming industry. Broughton was haunted with fears that she would become comfortable with these non-challenging positions. She needed more to define her life. Broughton reflected back to a day she met with a Navy recruiter while still attending high school. It was not long afterward that she scheduled an appointment at her local Navy recruiting office and began asking pointed questions to seriously consider the Navy as a career option.



Broughton enlisted in the Navy at the age of 19 in 2015, the first in her family to join the military. Her initial duty station was in San Diego onboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). Her initial intention was to finish her first enlistment contract and revert back to civilian life. That was until she fell in love with her job as a Navy electrician. Her career progressed quickly while onboard Boxer and, while only an E-3, she was soon qualified as a work center supervisor. Top performance soon earned her an advancement to petty officer 2nd class within her first three years of service.



As her second enlistment was nearing completion, she knew finally saw that end goal she had yearned for earlier in her life. It was now clear to her that she would continue her career. Broughton reenlisted for six more years, which entailed accepting a new set of orders. She had considered transferring to a maintenance facility but then began considering the possibility of a Navy recruiting assignment. Broughton had a great experience working with her initial recruiter and made the decision that Navy recruiting would be the most rewarding position she could take. She wanted to share with others the opportunities that had been shared with her.



“Although Navy recruiting is inherently different from the fleet and would be a tremendous transition from that of a shipboard Electrician’s Mate, I was determined to give it my all,” said Broughton. “I considered myself fortunate to get stationed in my hometown of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and much to my surprise I was assigned to my alma mater, Sierra High School. I immediately reconnected with old staff members who had been so pivotal to shaping and guiding me to become the person I am today.”



In less than a year, Broughton has earned many notable personal and professional achievements, which she views as invaluable in furthering her career and ultimately transitioning to become a fleet Navy Counselor. She additionally bought her first home, a lifelong goal, and is progressing toward a college degree in sociology, now that she is confident of her goals.



“My goal is to help out those young men and women who are looking for more,” said Broughton. “I want to mentor and give people something to look forward to and be the best they can be, and to remind everyone, no matter where you come from or what you have been through, you can do it.”



