Five Shoppers Win $25,000 in MILITARY STAR Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes

DALLAS – A military member from each of the five service branches won $5,000 in MILITARY STAR’s Home for the Holidays sweepstakes.



Army Sgt. William Maldonado, who serves in the Charlie Company 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion at Fort Wainwright, had seen posters at the Fort Wainwright Exchange announcing the Home for the Holidays sweepstakes, but did not realize he would be automatically entered by using his MILITARY STAR card, which he uses whenever he shops at the Exchange, Express or commissary.



“You can’t go wrong using the card,” said Maldonado, who has served in the Army for almost four years. “It’s super convenient.”



The other winners and their winning locations are:

• Air Force SSgt. Melissa Khalil, Presidio of Monterey.

• Navy Veteran David Shinn, Robins Air Force Base.

• Marine Corps Sgt. Eric Proud II, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

• Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Robert McLaughlin, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



The sweepstakes garnered more than 46,000 entries. Shoppers who used their MILITARY STAR card to make two purchases from any military exchange (including ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com and Exchange concessionaires) or participating Morale, Welfare and Recreation facility plus two purchases at any commissary operated by the Defense Commissary Agency were automatically entered to win.



“Our military heroes often spend important holidays away from their loved ones in service to their country,” said Tommy Ward, Exchange Credit Program senior vice president. “It’s an honor for MILITARY STAR to give these five heroes extra financial support during the holidays.”



The MILITARY STAR card is an exclusive line of credit for service members and their families to use at exchanges and commissaries, no matter where they serve. The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. For a list of winners and information about the MILITARY STAR card, visit MyECP.com.



