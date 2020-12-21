Navy Exchange Service Command Helps Families Keep In Touch

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Telecommunications Program Office will be paying for phone calls from deployed military members placed between from Dec. 24 – 26, 2020 and again Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021. In order to place a call, military members need to have an active Personal Identification Number located on the back of a prepaid phone card or a Virtual Pin Number ordered through AT&T. Calls will be limited to 10 minutes per call.



“Once again this year, we are honored to be able to help deployed Sailors keep in touch with their loved ones over the holiday season,” said Mary B. Johnson, Vice President, NEXCOM’s Telecommunications Program Office. “We know being away from home during the holidays can be difficult and stressful. Offering these phone calls home are our way of thanking our military members for their service and sacrifice to our country.”



Ships that will be receiving free phone calls include USS Nimitz (CVN 68), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), USS America (LHA 6), USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS Essex (CVN 9), USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Iwo Jima (LHD 2), USS Makin Island (LHD 8), USS San Antonio (LPD 17), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), USS Green Bay (LPD 20), USS New York (LPD 21), USS San Diego (LPD 22), USS Arlington (LPD 24) and USS Somerset (LPD 25).



In addition, free Wi-Fi will be provided on Dec. 25, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021, for military members staying in Unaccompanied Housing at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti; Naval Support Activity and ISA Air Base, Bahrain; Naval Support Facility Deveselu, Romania, and all U. S. Navy bases in the continental United States as well as military members living in both Unaccompanied and Family Housing at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2020 Date Posted: 12.21.2020 Story ID: 385465 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Navy Exchange Service Command Helps Families Keep In Touch, by Kristine Sturkie