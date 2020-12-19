KFOR Soldiers certify in field sanitation

Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based in Fort...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based in Fort Hood, Texas, demonstrate the use of a wet bulb globe temperature index calculator during a field sanitation class at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Dec. 17, 2020. The WBGT index calculator is a valuable tool in determining weather conditions which could potentially harm Soldiers. Field sanitation classes qualify Soldiers from all units to become subject matter experts on ways to prevent non-combat injuries. Field sanitation crew members take an active role in their units advising commanders and making sure their fellow service members remain healthy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo – U.S. Army Spc. Trent Tardy, a field sanitation instructor assigned to the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) based in Fort Hood, Texas, helped instruct a field sanitation class at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Dec. 17, 2020. Soldiers with the 566th MCAS are deployed to support Regional Command-East under Kosovo Force 28, a NATO peacekeeping force dedicated to stability in the region.



“When we talk about field sanitation we are talking about water, food, toxic materials and things Soldiers are using on a daily basis,” said Tardy. “We’re there to recommend ways to keep the Soldiers safe. One of our biggest goals is to reduce disease non-battle injuries, things that can be avoided within our forces.”



U.S. Army Capt. Electra Ragan, an entomologist with the 566th MCAS and the primary course instructor, emphasized the critical role field sanitation Soldiers play in helping prevent disease and sickness in formations. Disease is preventable if people are trained to know what to look for, she said.



Every company level unit is required to have at least two field sanitation team members assigned to it. Spreading awareness of the importance of the job duties will help Soldiers deployed at Camp Bondsteel and around the world stay safe.



“You have Soldiers going out into the field not understanding water might not be safe,” said Tardy. “If you have more people qualified, you have more people who understand the importance of sanitation.”



Through close consideration of their environment and health hazards, team members help protect their fellow Soldiers from becoming sick, allowing the unit and all of Regional Command-East to remain mission ready.



“A lot of the stuff we do is behind the scenes,” said Tardy. “We’re not out and about in front of everybody. Everything we do is to help the overall community.”



Cpl. Cade Lewis, a supply specialist with the 334th Brigade Support Battalion, Iowa Army National Guard, attended the field sanitation course. For him, it was an opportunity for professional development.



“It was a good course,” said Lewis. “I learned a lot and broadened my scope. I’ve never really considered all of the elements in field sanitation. I’ve relied on other people to do it for me. Now that I’m going to be relied on for it, I can make sure my unit is doing the right thing.”