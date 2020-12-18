How to Save a Life

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – It was just another day for Cpl. Wesley D. Smith until a neighbor rushed to his home and asked for his help. As he rushed to the scene he quickly determined the situation was a life or death situation. Smith had to act fast as his neighbor’s life was in immediate danger.

“Once I realized something was wrong, my adrenaline began to rush,” said Smith, a machine gunner with Golf Company, 2d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment (2/8), 2d Marine Division. “It was easy to rely on my Marine Corps training to assist a fellow Marine in trouble.”

During the situation, Smith had to hastily determine the severity of the situation and decide on the level of care needed to save his neighbor’s life. Once Smith restored his neighbor’s breathing by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he realized that further medical assistance would be required. He decided, on the spot, to call a lifeline. He directed his own wife, who was also at the scene, to call 9-1-1.

But Smith believed he could do more to improve his neighbor’s chances of survival. Immediately after, he asked her to reach out to his battalion medical officer to ask what more he could do, to ensure he was giving the best care he possible until emergency medical services could arrive.

“It means the world to me that Cpl. Smith’s second response after his initial intervention was to call his medical team to help him save a life,” said Lt. j.g. Jonathan A. Perez, the medical officer for (2/8).

To his leaders, Smith embodies the core values of what it means to be a Marine - in this scenario specifically - commitment and dedication. Without his efforts things could have turned out differently for his fellow Marine.

“When Cpl. Smith was called upon to help a fellow Marine, he acted without hesitation,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Bahrns, the commanding officer of 2/8. “Cpl. Smith epitomizes the best qualities of what it means to be a Marine and an NCO (non-commissioned officer) and we should all strive to emulate his actions.”

