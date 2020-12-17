Light aircraft crashes on the east side of Barksdale

Airmen from the 2nd Security Forces Squadron, 2nd Civil Engineer Squadron, 2nd Medical Group, 2nd Logistics Readiness Squadron and local authorities worked in conjunction to locate and effectively respond to a civilian light aircraft crash on the east side of Barksdale, Dec. 16, 2020.



At approximately 4:45 a.m., Dec. 16, 2020, local air traffic controllers lost radar contact with the aircraft over the east side reservation of Barksdale. The installation was notified by the Federal Aviation Administration at 5 a.m., and first responders were dispatched for a search with intent to rescue operation.



Personnel from the base, with assistance from Bossier Sheriff’s Office authorities, located the aircraft and two deceased passengers at approximately 8:25 a.m. The scene was secured and the incident is under further investigation.



“We intend to support these families as best we can, support the investigation as best possible, and then try to move on here in this holiday season knowing that the community is going to be hurting a little bit from the loss of individuals from the local area,” said Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander.



After rescue attempts were made and the scene was deemed safe, a host of emergency response units from both Barksdale and the local area moved in to aid in the investigation.



The investigation, now coordinated between the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, is ongoing and has the full support of the 2nd Bomb Wing and base agencies.

