USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 17, 2020) Capt. Paul F. Campagna relieved Capt. Kyle P. Higgins as the commanding officer of USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) during a change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier at Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 17.



Rear Adm. Scott Robertson, commander, Carrier Strike Group Two, presided over the ceremony.



Rear Adm. Paul Schlise, director, Surface Warfare Division, N96, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, was the guest speaker and praised Capt. Higgins for his successful tour.



“The best CO’s are those who put their people, their crew, first. Those who give them the tools and support to do their job, and the space to do it,” said Schlise. “Capt. Higgins, you’ve led this team incredibly well and you’ve done it by empowering this crew and capitalizing on its ingenuity, expertise and diversity.”



Higgins graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 1990 and was designated a Naval Flight Officer in 1992. As the commanding officer he led IKE from the ship yards and through a historic 206-day deployment entirely at sea. Enduring unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, the crew and leadership accomplished the mission of maintaining regional stability while deployed to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet area of operations.



“I am beyond blessed to have had the chance to work alongside absolute professionals and patriots. I cannot adequately express my admiration for everything each and every one of our Sailors has achieved during this most challenging and unique time in our nation’s history,” said Higgins. “They showed the Navy and our country what IKE Sailors are made of, but more importantly they proved to themselves what we are able to accomplish when we work together as a team. There isn’t any crew, anywhere who have more personal strength, stamina, and resilience than "Iron" IKE.”



Campagna graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. He was designated as an Army Aviator in 1994 before going through an inter-service transfer in 1996. After completing replacement pilot training in the F/A-18, Campagna was assigned to the “Warhawks” of VFA-97 and deployed on USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), where he flew combat missions during Operation Enduring Freedom. His long career includes serving as the executive officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and as the commanding officer of the Navy’s first Expeditionary Staging Base, USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3).



"Thanks to my wife Jennifer and daughter Ashlyn, I have the support at home that has enabled a career which now includes joining the crew of IKE,” said Campagna. “I am humbled that the Navy has given me this opportunity."



USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group Two and provides a wide range of flexible mission capabilities, to include maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, counter-terrorism, information operations, security cooperation and counter-proliferation.

