Laughlin Air Force Base Airfield Drainage System Repair Project begins

Photo By Master Sgt. James May | Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) visits Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, for the Repair...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. James May | Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) visits Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, for the Repair Airfield Drainage Project groundbreaking ceremony Nov 23, 2020. Congressman Hurd and Col. Craig Prather, 47 Flying Training Wing commander explained how this project highlights the strong partnerships that exists between the base and local communities. The project will enhance mission capability and infrastructure, while providing additional resources to protect aircraft from flood damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt JT May III) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials along with several Congressional, Military, state and local partners, recently participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Laughlin Air Force Base Airfield Drainage System Repair Project.



The project will be executed by the Fort Worth District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will provide vital repairs to the airfield’s drainage system, which is a key part of the base’s overall infrastructure. The project will have minimal impact to the base’s air training mission.



Specific work to be done includes excavation of facility drainages and demolition and removal of a portion of the existing piping to ensure proper storm water runoff.



Any utility systems that are crossed will be carefully relocated if necessary and the excavated area will be backfilled and compacted. Due to the underlying drainage system, existing pavement will be saw cut, and damaged pavement will be replaced with new pavement that matches current standards.



“Our District has many critical missions and we consider projects that support Military facilities and their infrastructure to be among our most important missions,” said Col. Kenneth N. Reed, Fort Worth District Commander.



Join the Fort Worth District online community at https://about.me/usacefortworth