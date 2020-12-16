Santa Claus is Coming to Town… Virtually

Courtesy Photo | The littlest NEX customers have one more opportunity to visit Santa Claus before the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The littlest NEX customers have one more opportunity to visit Santa Claus before the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, Santa Claus will be broadcasting live from the NEX North Pole from the NEX Facebook page, www.facebook.com/NavyExchange/. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

“For our nation’s bravest, the holidays become a feeling and not necessarily a particular date," explained Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Merchandising and Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM). "That’s where our command’s mission kicks in. No matter where a Sailor is stationed, no matter what day they’re able to celebrate the holidays, NEXCOM is there to create a sense of home and joy! Especially in the midst of this challenging year, it’s truly and honor to bring some glimmer of holiday cheer to our deserving military children!”



During the hour-long free event, Santa Claus will read stories and letters from around the world, give customers a behind the scenes peek at his toy shop and a visit to make sure his reindeer are ready for the big night! In addition to Santa Claus, there will also be visits from friends of Santa, including Steve Langley of the Soap Bubble Circus and magician and illusionist, Jason Bishop, often called America's Hottest Illusionist, as well as a behind the scenes night time tour of the holiday lights on the battleship Wisconsin, moored in Norfolk, Virginia.



Children still have time to send Santa a letter at SantaClaus@nexweb.org. If the letter is read during the live broadcast, the writer will be contacted for a special prize.