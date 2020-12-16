DLA Troop Support celebrates retirement of eight civilian employees

Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support workforce celebrated the careers of eight...... read more read more Photo By Nancy Benecki | The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support workforce celebrated the careers of eight retiring civilian employees during a virtual ceremony Dec. 14. Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, DLA Troop Support commander, thanked the new retirees and their families who joined over the phone and through video conferencing for their combined 296 years of service to the country. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support workforce family celebrated the retirement of eight civilian employees during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 14.



Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, DLA Troop Support commander, thanked the new retirees and their families who joined over the phone and through video conferencing for their combined 296 years of service to the country.



“I think we can all agree that 2020 has been a year unlike no other, but despite restrictions imposed by COVID-19, we would absolutely not let this year pass without recognizing the significant accomplishments, contributions, and service of our retirees,” Lawrence said.



He also expressed gratitude for their service to DLA Troop Support and its mission.



“It is always an honor for me to have the opportunity to celebrate those employees who have given so much of themselves to the mission of this organization and to our warfighters, like me, serving around the world,” Lawrence said.



Lawrence acknowledged the retirees’ families for providing support and encouragement over the years.



“The longevity of these wonderful careers can only thrive with the love and support of the family and friends here today, in addition to the numerous co-workers who are in attendance,” Lawrence said.



Each employee will be mailed a certificate of retirement, a DLA Troop Support memento, and a commander’s coin. In addition, spouses will receive certificates of appreciation.



The retirees were:

• Lynn DiVencenzo, 43 years, Clothing and Textiles

• Chuck Grabowski, 42 years, Internal Review

• Susan Hill, 41 years, Industrial Hardware

• Richard Betshner, 40 years, Construction and Equipment

• Deborah Donnelly, 39 years, Clothing and Textiles

• Lee Ann Richardson-Stewart, 37 years, Internal Review

• Thomas Scariato, 35 years, Construction and Equipment

• Alicia McGee, 19 years, Procurement