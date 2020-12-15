Media Advisory: SFC Levi A. Presley, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

The Commander of the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Col. John W. Sannes, released the following statement expressing his condolences with Service Members and Families of the 7th SFG(A),



“On December 12, 2020 Sgt. 1st Class Levi A. Presley, from 3rd Battalion, died in Fort Walton Beach, Florida due to unforeseen medical complications. With this tragic event, Levi leaves behind his spouse and 6 children. Levi was a great Soldier and hero, both to his family at home and to his 7th Group Family. We, as an organization, are proud to have served with him and he will truly be missed. Please keep his wife Erin, and his children in your thoughts and prayers while they navigate this difficult time. Our efforts now are to provide the best possible support and care for his family.”



Sgt. 1st Class Presley, is a graduate of the Warrior Leaders Course, Advanced Leaders Course, Senior Leaders Course, Airborne School, Space Cadre - Basic, COMPTIA A+, COMPTIA Security+, and the Antiterrorism Officers Course.



His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with and Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army NCO Professional Development Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Campaign Medal, and the Parachutist Badge.



For more information about this incident, contact MAJ Andrew J. Harshbarger, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Director of Public Affairs, at andrew.j.harshbarger.mil@socom.mil or 850-885-7276

