FRG, Rear Det bring holiday cheer to children of deployed Pa. Guard Soldiers

Courtesy Photo | A truck with holiday decorations during Park & Presents, an event held Dec. 8-10 where children of deployed 28th ECAB Soldiers enjoyed a drive-thru style visit with Santa and received a bag of toys.

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- In 2020, children of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade have endured a pandemic, school closures and their Soldiers leaving for a year-long deployment to the Middle East.



As many of the usual Holiday festivities this time of year are canceled or significantly altered, the 28th ECAB family readiness group and rear detachment wanted to bring them some Holiday magic.



A Park & Presents event was held in Johnstown, Greensburg, New Castle, Scranton, Fort Indiantown Gap and Philadelphia, Dec. 8-10, where 28th ECAB families enjoyed a drive-through style visit with Santa Claus and received a bag of toys.



“As each child arrived you could see the Christmas magic in their eyes and excitement to see Santa,” said Rebecca Leidy, a Pennsylvania National Guard family readiness specialist. “Even though some were a little shy at first they quickly warmed up to him and some even rattled off a list a mile long!”



In order to keep everyone safe and adhere to health guidelines, FRG leaders Leidy, Gina Childress and Gail Sweigart, and rear detachment leaders Maj. Carlton Kinzer and Capt. Justin Shedron, worked together to create a COVID-19 mitigation plan. That plan included requiring participants to register, changing the event to a drive-through concept and volunteers wearing masks and adhering to social distancing.



When the plan was approved and registration closed, Staff Sgt. Matthew Wacker, Staff Sgt. Yongkyoo Kim, Staff Sgt. Stephen Kilgore and Sgt. Jamie Francis packed bags with stocking stuffers that were appropriate for each child’s age, from Operation Homefront’s Dollar Tree toy drive.



During the event, volunteers played Christmas music and decorated military vehicles with garland, ornaments and stockings.



The 28th ECAB rear detachment is a group of Soldiers who currently serve back at their home station in order to provide support to deployed Soldiers and their families.