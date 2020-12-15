Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FRG, Rear Det bring holiday cheer to children of deployed Pa. Guard Soldiers

    FRG, Rear Det provide holiday cheer to children of deployed Pa. Guardsmen

    Courtesy Photo | A truck with holiday decorations during Park & Presents, an event held Dec. 8-10 where...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2020

    Story by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- In 2020, children of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade have endured a pandemic, school closures and their Soldiers leaving for a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

    As many of the usual Holiday festivities this time of year are canceled or significantly altered, the 28th ECAB family readiness group and rear detachment wanted to bring them some Holiday magic.

    A Park & Presents event was held in Johnstown, Greensburg, New Castle, Scranton, Fort Indiantown Gap and Philadelphia, Dec. 8-10, where 28th ECAB families enjoyed a drive-through style visit with Santa Claus and received a bag of toys.

    “As each child arrived you could see the Christmas magic in their eyes and excitement to see Santa,” said Rebecca Leidy, a Pennsylvania National Guard family readiness specialist. “Even though some were a little shy at first they quickly warmed up to him and some even rattled off a list a mile long!”

    In order to keep everyone safe and adhere to health guidelines, FRG leaders Leidy, Gina Childress and Gail Sweigart, and rear detachment leaders Maj. Carlton Kinzer and Capt. Justin Shedron, worked together to create a COVID-19 mitigation plan. That plan included requiring participants to register, changing the event to a drive-through concept and volunteers wearing masks and adhering to social distancing.

    When the plan was approved and registration closed, Staff Sgt. Matthew Wacker, Staff Sgt. Yongkyoo Kim, Staff Sgt. Stephen Kilgore and Sgt. Jamie Francis packed bags with stocking stuffers that were appropriate for each child’s age, from Operation Homefront’s Dollar Tree toy drive.

    During the event, volunteers played Christmas music and decorated military vehicles with garland, ornaments and stockings.

    The 28th ECAB rear detachment is a group of Soldiers who currently serve back at their home station in order to provide support to deployed Soldiers and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2020
    Date Posted: 12.15.2020 11:27
    Story ID: 385005
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRG, Rear Det bring holiday cheer to children of deployed Pa. Guard Soldiers, by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    Ohio National Guard

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    Wisconsin National Guard

    Family Readiness Group

    FRG

    Nebraska National Guard

    28th CAB

    28th

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Indiana National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    Holidays

    West Virginia National Guard

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    rear detachment

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Kuwait

    Middle East

    mobilization

    Iraq

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Army Central

    4-4 ARB

    PAARNG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    Michigan National Guard

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    OHARNG

    ARCENT

    OKARNG

    New Jersey National Guard

    628

    NJARNG

    INARNG

    MIARNG

    WIARNG

    Operation Spartan Shield

    4-4

    104th Aviation Regiment

    WVARNG

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    NEARNG

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    Family Readiness Group
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Holidays
    Santa
    Deployment
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT