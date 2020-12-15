405th AFSB’s LRC Rheinland-Pfalz holds annual awards ceremony in person, virtually

Photo By Cameron Porter | The 405th Army Field Support Brigade deputy commanding officer, Jody Fasko, presents...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | The 405th Army Field Support Brigade deputy commanding officer, Jody Fasko, presents the U.S. Army Sustainment Command High Performance Award to Marsha Kaiser during the Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz’ annual awards ceremony Dec. 15 at the headquarters on Daenner Kaserne. Kaiser, a property book officer and acting LRC Rheinland-Pfalz administrative specialist, was also selected as LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Employee of the Year for 2020. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz held its annual awards ceremony Dec. 15 at the headquarters on Daenner Kaserne.



The ceremony was broadcast to members of the organization in Kaiserslautern and Baumholder using video teleconferencing to keep the number of personnel in the LRC’s conference room to a minimum in order to protect against COVID-19.



Attending the event was the 405th AFSB commander, command sergeant major and the deputy commanding officer. The awards ceremony was hosted by the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz director, Gregory Terry.



The big winner was Marsha Kaiser, a property book officer and acting LRC Rheinland-Pfalz administrative specialist. Kaiser was selected by her fellow employees for the prestigious U.S. Army Sustainment Command High Performance Award. Equally esteemed, Kaiser was selected as the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Employee of the Year for 2020. She also received a certificate of appreciation and a commander’s coin.



Kaiser is well known and highly regarded not only for her responsiveness, keen knowledge of civil services rules and practices, thoroughness and accuracy, but also her pleasant, kind and calm demeanor, the Employee of the Year certificate stated.



“I have so many people coming to me – customers I interact with and fellow employees I work with on a daily basis,” said Kaiser. “Especially during this COVID-19 situation, you have to be a little more sensitive and understanding.”



“This is just how I am. I like to help and make it easier for others,” she said.



The 2020 LRC Rheinland-Pfalz Employee of the Quarter for fourth quarter was Joerg Schommer, third quarter was Shanea McGee and second quarter was Timothy Thomas.



Michael Young, an LRC Rheinland-Pfalz dining facility employee, received a Civilian Service Commendation Medal, Stanley Skipper received a commander’s coin and Gerry Clohessy received a certificate of appreciation.



Several length of service awards were presented at the ceremony, as well. The most notable were a 25-year length of service award to Hassan Hearne, a 30-year award to Sabine Gundacker, a 35-year award to Horst Mansmann, another 35-year award to Simone Stoll, and two 40-year length of service awards to Irina Conkel and Michael Weis, respectively.



“When you see that your management and leadership cares and takes time to say thank you, this is very important,” said Weiss, who is an operations assistant and truck master at the Transportation Motor Pool in Kaiserslautern. “It means more than money, for me.”