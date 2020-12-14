Martin Fork Lake Field Office temporarily using appointment system

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Martins Fork...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Martins Fork Lake Field Office located in Smith, Kentucky, is accepting visitors by appointment only through Jan. 15, 2020 as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (USACE Photo by Sue Bush) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 14, 2020) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Martins Fork Lake Field Office located in Smith, Kentucky, is accepting visitors by appointment only through Jan. 15, 2020 as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The public is asked to call the field office at 606-573-7655 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday, except holidays, to make an appointment before traveling to its location at 5965 Highway 987 in Smith.



“We believe with the rising number of Coronavirus cases locally that the best action to safeguard our employees and visitors is to temporarily make all visitation to the main office by appointment only,” said Martins Fork Lake Park Ranger David Robinson. “The public can call, and if prompted, leave a message. One of our staff members will call back to speak with you.”



Martins Fork Lake Field Office plans to reassess its appointment policy Jan. 15 and will alert the public with any changes.



