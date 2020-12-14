Winning on the Go! Army Community Can Download Digital Garrison App for Chance to Win Exchange Gift Cards

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Digital Garrison mobile app helps Soldiers, Army families and retirees stay in the...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Digital Garrison mobile app helps Soldiers, Army families and retirees stay in the know at their installation—and now it can help them win too. The app is a partnership between the U.S. Army and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is customized to each Army post, with information on available services, facility hours, a post directory and more, including in-app shopping at ShopMyExchange.com. Users who download the app from Dec. 16 through Feb. 10 have a chance to win a $100 Exchange e-gift card in a weekly drawing. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Digital Garrison mobile app helps Soldiers, Army families and retirees stay in the know at their installation—and now it can help them win too.



The app is a partnership between the U.S. Army and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is customized to each Army post, with information on available services, facility hours, a post directory and more, including in-app shopping at ShopMyExchange.com. Users who download the app from Dec. 16 through Feb. 10 have a chance to win a $100 Exchange e-gift card in a weekly drawing.



To enter the weekly drawing, shoppers stationed on or living near Army installations should:



1. Download the free Digital Garrison mobile app from Apple or Google Play stores and create a profile.

2. Link their ShopMyExchange.com account by signing in on the app.

3. Enter the drawing online at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



“The Digital Garrison app makes life easier for those who live or work on Army posts,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “With this sweepstakes, the app will also make life a little sweeter for the e-gift card winners.”



Other features of the app include a mobile wallet; personalized dashboard with local weather, on-post dining options and more; and the option for easy fingerprint or face recognition sign-in for ShopMyExchange.com.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the need for instant access to local information, especially as things like gate closures and facility hours have been subject to change on short notice,” Shull said. “Digital Garrison makes sure users have the most up-to-date information about what’s going on in their community.”



Authorized Exchange shoppers 18 and older are eligible to enter the sweepstakes. For complete rules and details, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



