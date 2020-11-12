COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, Japan – U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Matias, a native of Goldsboro, North Carolina and an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician with Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji shares his story on conducting an EOD demolition range on CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 11, 2020. By conducting this range, Marines increased their capabilities and skills to tactfully dispose unserviceable ammunition by the means of safe and controlled detonation.



“We conducted this range today to dispose of unserviceable ammunition that was deemed unfit for use by our military members,” said Matias. “Today we executed a plan to dispose not just of large ammunition but small arms ammunition as well.”



Matias is a 2014 graduate of the Wayne School of Engineering in Goldsboro, North Carolina.



CATC Camp Fuji is a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Facility dedicated to modernized live, virtual, and constructive combined arms training. CATC Camp Fuji provides premier support for the accomplishment of air, ground, and amphibious training for the Marine Corps, joint U.S. forces, and our allies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 12.13.2020 23:32 Story ID: 384879 Location: CAMP FUJI , SHIZUOKA, JP Hometown: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CATC Camp Fuji Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Conducts EOD Demolition Range, by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.