Shaw Airmen share stories, messages of resiliency

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. -- Team Shaw held a Storytellers event at Shaw, Dec. 4, 2020.



The inaugural Storytellers resiliency program was designed with the Community Action Team to encourage Airmen to share stories of survival, resilience, tragedy or success.



“Storytellers was created to encourage Airmen to share their stories, to get their stories out in the open and to watch these stories change lives,” said Nichole Braithwait, 20th Fighter Wing community support coordinator. “So much of Comprehensive Airman Fitness is building relationships. These stories allow us to connect as people, to embrace our challenges together and then to celebrate the good news that despite our circumstances or challenges, we are still standing.”



Airmen took the stage and spoke on experiences that ranged a gamut of topics, and in the process offered wisdom to the audience.



“Accept the uncomfortable, share your story with someone,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Holt, 337th Recruiting Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of operations. “For anyone who’s struggling, find your avenue and find your outlet. Talk with your brothers, talk with your sisters.”



The CAT hopes the idea of sharing your story and helping others find answers to their personal situations will resonate with the community during this unprecedented holiday season.



“During the COVID-19 challenges, it is more important than ever to connect with people,” said Brathwait. “Please check on your friends and family members and check on your Airmen, at every level of service. Nobody is immune from experiencing hardships and challenges in life. We all have a story to share and our CAT will continue to build this program here at Shaw because shared stories create stronger teams.”

