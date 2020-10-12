“Mail Call” Means More to Sailors than Ever Before

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Americans continue to express gratitude and appreciation when receiving cards and letters from family and friends.



“The most important thing we can learn from this USPS survey is the importance cards, letters, and packages play in helping people feel connected, and this includes our Sailors and Marines, especially those who are on ships and deployed away from home,” said Tommie Tate, Deputy Postal Operations Manager, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP).



“The words, ‘Mail Call’ have always brought a smile to Sailors’ faces, but this year, with COVID-19 curtailing many holiday plans, ‘Mail Call’ just might be the happiest day of the season for Sailors,” Tate added.

The survey, conducted online Nov. 16-18, 2020 with demographics matching weighted census data, indicated that the majority of respondents agree that it means more to them to receive a card or a letter than an email.



“When I was stationed aboard the USS America (LHA 6), mail call was a breath of fresh air. Receiving packages from family would immediately make all the hard times away that much more bearable,” said LS1 (SW) Allen Wiley.



“When I was aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), I loved receiving mail because for a brief moment I felt like I was at home and with my family. No matter where I was for a brief moment it gave me a little boost and I’d say to myself only a couple more months, weeks or days,” said LSC (SW) Shaun Quinn.



It is expected that more greeting cards and gifts will be sent through the mail this year than in previous years, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.



Holiday cards and gifts should be mailed as early as possible. If shipping holiday cards and gifts for Hanukkah (Dec. 10–18), Christmas (Dec. 25), Kwanzaa (Dec. 26–Jan. 1) or other holiday traditions, find the USPS recommended domestic, international, and military deadlines here: < >



So far, even this early into the Holiday Peak Mailing Season, as of Dec. 10, mail volumes Navywide are already 14% higher than normal, according to Tate.



Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020 14:11 Story ID: 384685 Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Mail Call” Means More to Sailors than Ever Before, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.