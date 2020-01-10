:29-second video reminds Sailors to mail packages by specific deadlines to arrive before Dec. 25.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2020 15:04
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|768260
|VIRIN:
|201001-N-IL028-027
|Filename:
|DOD_108008009
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mail Holiday Packages Early to Arrive before Dec. 25, by Debbie Dortch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP Reminds Sailors of 2020 Holiday Peak Mailing Season Deadlines
LEAVE A COMMENT