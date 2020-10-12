Naval Hospital Jacksonville pharmacy staff recognized for outstanding service

Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec.08, 2020) -- Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Griswold, assistant department...... read more read more Photo By Deidre Smith | JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Dec.08, 2020) -- Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Griswold, assistant department head for Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s pharmacy, reviews prescriptions at the outpatient pharmacy. Griswold, a native of Portage, Michigan, was named Senior Pharmacist of the Year at the 2020 Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar’s virtual awards ceremony in November. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville pharmacy staff were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments during the Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar’s (JFPS) annual Navy pharmacy virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 13.



Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Griswold, assistant pharmacy department head, earned the Senior Pharmacist of the Year award; Alexandra Vance, clinical pharmacy coordinator, earned the Civilian Pharmacist of the Year award; and Mekeisha Keeley, of Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Jacksonville, earned the Civilian Pharmacy Technician of the Year award.



“This is a testament to the dedication of our pharmacy staff in serving our patients: active duty, families, and retirees,” said Capt. Teresa Allen, NH Jacksonville commander. “These well-deserved individual awards also reflect a strong team effort.”



Griswold expertly managed 120 staff across four divisions, conceiving and executing a new call center in support of increased call volume and electronic prescribing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and deploying with Expeditionary Medical Facility - M in support of the nation’s pandemic response.



Vance stepped in while active duty staff were deployed, and assumed duties as assistant department head, division officer, civilian supervisor, and timekeeper for 120 personnel. She was also a critical element in the expansion of inpatient beds and services as a part of the hospital’s pandemic plan.



Keeley made rapid improvements in the pharmacy after being aboard NBHC Jacksonville for only a few months. She reduced out-of-stock medication rates and increased quarterly prescription volume by 20 percent by streamlining procedures and stock levels. Her work enabled the reallocation of 240 hours of critical pharmacist coverage to other pharmacy functions during the COVID-19 pandemic response.



The annual JFPS, hosted by American Pharmacists Association, is a gathering of federal pharmacy practitioners to share insights, challenges, strategies, and effective processes related to federal pharmacy.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. NH Jacksonville includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. It serves 163,000 active duty, active duty family members, and retired service members, including 72,000 patients enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville ensures warfighters' medical readiness to deploy and clinicians' readiness to save lives. NMRTC Jacksonville includes five units across Florida and Georgia.

To find out more, visit https://jacksonville.tricare.mil.