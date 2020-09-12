Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shaw celebrates Sumter School District designation

    Shaw celebrates Sumter School District designation

    Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez | U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander, speaks at a Purple...... read more read more

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Team Shaw leadership attended a ceremony for the Sumter School District being recognized with a Purple Star designation, in Sumter, South Carolina, Dec. 3.

    The Purple Star designation recognizes a significant commitment to supporting military families. Designated schools will have met specific requirements, targeted training, and implemented programs and resources designed to support military students and families.

    “We work diligently to support all of our children and we recognize some of the challenges that come with having parents who are in the military,” said Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox, Sumter School District superintendent. “We want to make sure we are doing our absolute very best for our children.”

    Students and their families who reside within the Sumter School District will have access to benefits such as a dedicated school liaison, a military family school website and education planning addressing transition concerns unique to military-connected students.
    “Gaining this recognition and continuing to improve the quality of the relationship we have with the community and that our children are taken care of, directly impacts national security,” said Col. Larry Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander. “This impacts the quality of life for the Airmen on our base and most importantly, it impacts the children of the families of Airmen and Soldiers on our base.”

    For more information about Purple Star benefits for military families contact Mark Gillard, military liaison for the Sumter School District at 803-469-6900, ext. 521.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.09.2020 15:50
    Story ID: 384589
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw celebrates Sumter School District designation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    school
    Shaw
    family
    Sumter
    purplestar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT