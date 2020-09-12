Shaw celebrates Sumter School District designation

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – Team Shaw leadership attended a ceremony for the Sumter School District being recognized with a Purple Star designation, in Sumter, South Carolina, Dec. 3.



The Purple Star designation recognizes a significant commitment to supporting military families. Designated schools will have met specific requirements, targeted training, and implemented programs and resources designed to support military students and families.



“We work diligently to support all of our children and we recognize some of the challenges that come with having parents who are in the military,” said Dr. Penelope Martin-Knox, Sumter School District superintendent. “We want to make sure we are doing our absolute very best for our children.”



Students and their families who reside within the Sumter School District will have access to benefits such as a dedicated school liaison, a military family school website and education planning addressing transition concerns unique to military-connected students.

“Gaining this recognition and continuing to improve the quality of the relationship we have with the community and that our children are taken care of, directly impacts national security,” said Col. Larry Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander. “This impacts the quality of life for the Airmen on our base and most importantly, it impacts the children of the families of Airmen and Soldiers on our base.”



For more information about Purple Star benefits for military families contact Mark Gillard, military liaison for the Sumter School District at 803-469-6900, ext. 521.

