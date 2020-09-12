Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates Army-Navy Game’s 121-Year History with Rolling Tribute

Photo By Marisa Conner | As the Army-Navy Game returns to West Point for the first time since 1943, the Army &...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | As the Army-Navy Game returns to West Point for the first time since 1943, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the rivalry’s 121-year history with a special truck design. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – As the Army-Navy Game returns to West Point for the first time since 1943, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the rivalry’s 121-year history with a special truck design.



The truck wrap that will be unveiled at the game on Dec. 12, the third the Exchange has designed for the Army-Navy Game, features black-and-white images of Cadets and Midshipmen. The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, has been a participating partner of the Army-Navy Game presented by USAA since 2018.



“We are truly honored to support this wonderful military tradition while educating and informing viewers of the lifetime benefits the Exchange provides every member of our military community,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, USMA Class of ’73. “We go where troops and their families go to strengthen recruiting, readiness and retention.”



The truck will be at the Army-Navy Game and serve as a 53-foot billboard for the Exchange’s support of the game and the Services. After the game, the truck will hit the road, delivering merchandise from the Exchange’s Dan Daniel Distribution Center in Newport News, Va., to Exchange stores throughout the eastern United States.



