F-18 Hornet conducts close air support training with Marines on Camp Fuji’s training area

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 taxis the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec 4, 2020. Marines with VMFA-312 provided close air support to Marines with 3rd Marine Division during training at Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) Camp Fuji. CATC Camp Fuji is a Marine Corps Installations Pacific Facility dedicated to modernized live, virtual, and constructive combined arms training. CATC Camp Fuji provides premier support for the accomplishment of air, ground, and amphibious training for the Marine Corps, joint U.S. forces, and our allies.

COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI- U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 3d Marine Division conducted simulated close air support (CAS) training on CATC Camp Fuji Dec. 4, 2020. Between the F/A-18D Hornet pilot in the air, and the team on the ground, Marines showcased how communication and coordination leads to successful execution of simulated CAS under austere conditions.



Close air support involves aviation delivered fires, such as guided munition drops on an enemy to support a maneuvering ground force. The training regimen on CATC Camp Fuji was simulated CAS, executing the entire training plan without dropping ordnance in a training area. This type of training still requires detailed coordination between a ground team and pilots in the air.



The ground team consists of a fire support team (FiST), which includes a joint terminal attack controller (JTAC) or a forward air controller (FAC), with each member having a unique role in coordinating indirect fire and CAS. The FAC, a Marine Corps aviator on the ground, conducts planning with the pilot prior to, and during takeoff, to ensure they reach the correct airspace in which the CAS is requested. In this case, the pilot took off from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in the southern end of the main island of Japan. As the pilot arrives to the airspace, the JTAC provides them with coordinates for the target to strike, purely focused on the targeting aspect in the battlespace. The FiST, compromised of representatives from artillery, mortars, and aviation within a rifle company, assist in coordination of all other fires occurring in a battlespace space to support the pilot. With all parties of the ground team playing their part, the pilot knows what is happening on the ground so that they can direct their fire to the correct target requested.



“CAS allows a ground infantry force to maneuver in a contested environment with support from the sky,” says Capt. Mark Herber, a FAC attached to 3d Marine Division. “The FAC, JTAC, and FiSt all have their responsibilities in deconflicting how aircraft move in the battlespace to support the ground commander’s intent.”



"CATC Camp Fuji’s goal in modernizing the training center for Marines, our sister services and Japanese partners has allowed us to more frequently perform high-level training that requires coordination between multiple independent units,” says Col. Robert Bodisch, commanding officer of CATC Camp Fuji. “Being able to provide the space for successful CAS exemplifies the level of training support that we offer to help training units accomplish their goals while deployed in the Pacific so that they can fight now. We hope to provide an even greater level of support as training becomes more dynamic on our installation."



“Camp Fuji offers differing challenges compared to the U.S., one of which is operating in and factoring for the terrain and airspace,” says Herber. "Having the opportunity to conduct this type of training here allows Marines to maintain readiness and adapt to different environments.”



