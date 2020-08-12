We Are MSC: Assistant Yeoman Storekeeper Ulysses T. Toling

Courtesy Photo | Assistant Yeoman Storekeeper Ulysses T. Toling, a Civil Service Mariner assigned to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Assistant Yeoman Storekeeper Ulysses T. Toling, a Civil Service Mariner assigned to Military Sealift Command's dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 5), poses for a photograph. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

I recently had the honor of conducting a virtual interview with Assistant Yeoman Storekeeper Ulysses T. Toling, a Civil Service Mariner currently sailing aboard Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE 5). Here are the highlights from our conversation.



Would you please describe the roles and responsibilities of your position aboard your ship?



Toling- As the Assistant Yeoman Storekeeper for the Supply Department, my main duties and responsibilities include supplies procurement, receipt, storage, quality assurance. I also manage expenditure procedures for all types of materials which includes proper material identification, handling, inventory management, warehousing, packaging and transportation. Our procurement of shipboard requirements is managed using both government and commercial sources. I also assist in handling of hazardous materials. When required, I assist in the ship’s monthly Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) inventories, as well as the proper management of supply system automated programs. Additionally, I also perform other duties as assigned by the Supply Officer.



How long have you been a mariner and why did you choose a life at sea as a mariner?



Toling- I have been sailing since 1984. I was 23 years old at that time, and it was my greatest desire to travel around the world. My mother was apprehensive about me becoming a mariner and enrolling in the maritime academy. Her concerns were for sentimental reasons as she did not want me to be far away from home. However, I pursued my dream and my degree in economics and banking experience landed me a Purser's position with several commercial ships. I simply followed my heart's desire.



I understand you left the maritime community for a period of time and then returned. Why did you take time away and what brought you back?



Toling- From 1984 to 2005, I mainly worked on commercial vessels. After 2005of time, I decided to stay home with my family. It was time to help my wife with the struggles of the daily routine tending to my youngest son, who has special needs. Also, my eldest son was in the U.S. Army. I joined MSC in 2018 and once again began enjoying the life at sea.



Which MSC ships have you served aboard as a CIVMAR and which commercial or non-MSC ships have you sailed on?



Toling- I have served aboard the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13), the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and presently am with USNS Matthew Perry. On the commercial side, I sailed aboard MV Ocean Pearl, MV Crown Dynasty, MV Islander, MV Sun Princess, SPV Star Clipper, MV Enchanted Sun, HSV Alakai. Most of the commercial ships I have worked on were cruise ships which traveled all over the world.



What advice do you have for other CIVMARS and prospective mariners?



Toling- If you love the sea and have the passion to travel all four corners of the world, then working as CIVMAR aboard MSC’s fleet is the best place for you. You will have various opportunities for career advancement, saving money for the future, meeting people from all walks of life and most of all, you become a part of a strong organization as part of the Federal government. Follow what your heart’s desires and love your work.



Is there anything else you would like to add about your journey as a mariner?



Life is not always easy but I find myself happy and contented as mariner; living life on the high seas.