Navy Exchange Service Command Working Hard to Keep Military Families Connected

A military child uses Wi-Fi to work on a school assignment and connects with his teacher during social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Navy Exchange Service Command's (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Telecommunications Program Office has been working diligently with its vendor-partners to upgrade Wi-Fi equipment and increase bandwidths to ensure military members and their families around the world are able to connect with their loved ones. As the program manager for unofficial telecommunications for the U.S. Navy, NEXCOM is responsible for both ashore and afloat telecommunication services worldwide.



“We’ve been working to upgrade the Internet infrastructure and increase bandwidth at Navy bases across the NEXCOM Enterprise to ensure our military members and their families have the connectivity they need, especially now when more and more people are home,” said Michelle Davis, Telecommunications Program Analyst at NEXCOM. “We are constantly monitoring the Internet service we offer to ensure our customers have the bandwidth they need to stream video, play games, video chat and work online.”



At Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, and Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily, the bandwidth into both bases was increased and the Internet Protocol TV infrastructure was upgraded to allow customers to watch high-definition TV. At Naval Support Activity Bahrain, the vendor upgraded the core network equipment and increased bandwidth capacity, improving user experience in unaccompanied housing and to keep up with the demands of online schooling at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Child Development Center and Teen Center. Naval Station Rota, Spain, customers also saw a significant increase of the base’s bandwidth. NEXCOM’s contracted vendor also has installed all necessary equipment at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland, to turn-up as soon as Sailors begin occupying the base.



Stateside, NEXCOM’s vendor partner has also been upgrading base infrastructure to increase bandwidth in unaccompanied housing, Navy Lodges and Navy Gateway Inns and Suites. These upgrades should be finished by early 2022.



“The improvements that are being made to the Wi-Fi will greatly improve Internet speeds,” said Joe Hamby, Telecommunications Program Analyst at NEXCOM. “It will also give military members the option to purchase additional Wi-Fi service if they need more bandwidth to stream videos or play games online.”



In addition, NEXCOM has worked with its vendor partners around the world to ensure locations where military members on restriction of movement (ROM) orders are temporarily housed have equipment in place so that service can be quickly established. Hamby has also been working with ships in pre or post deployment status so as Sailors are placed on ROM they will have Internet access.



NEXCOM’s Telecommunications Program Office will continue to upgrade the product and services it offers to military members and their families to ensure they can always stay in touch with loved ones no matter where they are stationed.