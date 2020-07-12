Military Shoppers Can Secure Their Purchases with Exchange Protection Plans, AppleCare+

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service offers shoppers a way to protect their important...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service offers shoppers a way to protect their important purchases from these risks and dangers with Exchange Protection Plans for electronics, jewelry, appliances, lawn and garden tools and more. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can secure the value of their purchases with added protection through Exchange Protection Plans.



Exchange Protection Plans guard against damage and destruction from handling, heat, dust and humidity, power surges, and wear and tear.



New this year, products that connect to the internet are eligible for the Protection+ Tech Help plan, which offers a variety of services to address connectivity, security, setup and optimization at no extra cost.



Items that connect to wi-fi networks are eligible, including laptops, computers, tablets, printers, televisions, streaming devices, gaming devices, routers and smart-home networked devices such as thermostats, doorbells and security systems. Additional protection for potential screen damage, theft, etc., can be secured through AppleCare+ for Mac computers, iPhones, iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watches and other Apple purchases.



Exchange Protection Plans also are available for jewelry and watches, appliances, lawn and garden items, sunglasses and more for as little as 2% of the price of the protected item.



“Exchange Protection Plans and AppleCare+ are two affordable ways to protect valuable purchases from unexpected damage,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Military shoppers can plan with confidence, knowing that their purchases are safeguarded.”



Exchange Protection Plans are available from one-year to lifetime warranties. Shoppers can add an Exchange Protection Plan or AppleCare+ to eligible purchases by speaking with an associate at checkout or by adding to online purchases when prompted at ShopMyExchange.com.



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can sign up for protection plans as they mark their first holiday shopping season with expanded in-store Exchange shopping benefits. Protection plans also are available to Veterans who have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong online Exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com.



Facebook-friendly version: Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can add on an Exchange Protection Plan when they buy TVs, gaming systems, computers, jewelry, appliances, sunglasses and more. AppleCare+ is also available for select Apple purchases. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1B4.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange