Air Force Surgeon General visits 7th Medical Group

Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, Chief, Medical Enlisted Force and Enlisted Corps Chief, visited Dyess Air Force, Texas, Dec. 3, 2020.



During their visit, Hogg and Kolczynski visited the medical facilities within the 7th Medical Group to discuss how each section has accomplished maintaining readiness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic using innovative processes.



A few of the processes that came about was the COVID-19 tent and a team dedicated to the pandemic’s operations.



“We formed the Pandemic Working Group (PWG) to synergize diverse specialists across the 7th Medical Group,” explained Maj. Andrew Long, 7th MDG public health emergency officer. “As subject matter superheroes in this fight against COVID, they are literally killing it by working together to stop the spread and flatten the curve. Working together, the PWG has coordinated socially distanced COVID testing lines to directly support deployments from the 7th Bomb Wing and 317th Air Wing. ”



The unforeseen challenges of COVID has put Airmen to the test, but it didn’t stop the medical staff from pushing on with keeping Dyess Airmen fit for day-to-day operations, such as deployments, while tackling the pandemic. This was recognized by Hogg and Kolczynski by distinguishing top-performing medical members within the 7th MDG.



After speaking with each of the group’s sections, Hogg and Kolczynski hosted an all-call for the staff. During the all-call, Hogg spoke about her priorities as the Air Force Surgeon General and praised the medical staff for their lines-of-effort during the pandemic.



“Readiness is job number one,” said Hogg. “The only reason we have medics serving in uniform is to go to war.”

Date Taken: 12.03.2020 Date Posted: 12.07.2020 Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US