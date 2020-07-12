The Capt. Jennifer J. Shafer Odom Fitness Center here officially cut the ribbon and opened its new Functional Fitness Room, Nov. 3.

According to Rob Rodgers, chief of Community Recreation, the redesign and new dedicated space doubles the previous room's square footage, from approximately 800 to 1600 square feet, and provides an overall upgrade to the functional fitness area.

“The functional fitness area was modernized as it became critical to keep pace with standards for strength training and to support the fitness trends that come with the new Army Combat Fitness Test,” said Rodgers.

The area includes a new six-station functional fitness rig, multiple accessories, and new rubberized flooring.

"The functional fitness room at the Odom Fitness center is a great addition for our Service Members,” said Fort Detrick’s Garrison Command Sergeant Major Jason Gusman. “It adds another valuable resource to readiness. It also enables Soldiers to train in multiple functional exercises that relate to the Army Combat Fitness Test.

“People are our number one priority and when we invest in people, we invest in the overall future of the DoD."

The Odom Fitness Center remains open to authorized members of the Fort Detrick community, including Service Members, family members, DoD civilians, and retirees. Weekend access is through CAC scan only. For the most current hours of operation and information, call: (301) 619-2498.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2020 Date Posted: 12.07.2020 11:35 Story ID: 384375 Location: FREDERICK, MD, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Functional Fitness Room opens at Odom Fitness Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.