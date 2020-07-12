Old Hickory Lake 2020 Shoreline Management Plan approved

Courtesy Photo | This is Old Hickory Dam and Lake in Old Hickory, Tennessee, during a high-water event...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This is Old Hickory Dam and Lake in Old Hickory, Tennessee, during a high-water event March 11, 2019. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division in Cincinnati, Ohio, has approved the Old Hickory Lake Shoreline Management Plan. (USACE Photo by Mark Rankin) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 7, 2020) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division in Cincinnati, Ohio, has approved the Old Hickory Lake Shoreline Management Plan, which finalizes the review process.



The reviewed and amended plan includes input collected from public meetings in October 2019, as well as from letters received at the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office since the previous plan’s approval in 2014.



Old Hickory Lake’s Natural Resource Manager Crystal Tingle said the objective of the shoreline management plan is to achieve a balance between permitted private use with the protection and restoration of the natural environment.



“Old Hickory Lake staff with the help of public input has strengthened this plan by emphasizing principles of good environmental stewardship to the natural and cultural resources occurring on Old Hickory Lake,” said Tingle. “The intent of the plan is to use both passive and proactive best management practices to sustain healthy ecosystems and biodiversity, and conserve natural resources, such that public lands and waters are left in a condition equal to or better than their condition when acquired, and such that those natural and cultural resources are available to serve the needs of present and future generations.”



The Shoreline Management Plan and associated documents can be reviewed and downloaded from the Old Hickory Lake website at http://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Locations/Lakes/OldHickoryLake. There are two other documents associated with the public meetings. The first document is titled “2020 SMP comments,” which contains the Corps’ response to the questions received at public meetings. The second document titled “2020 SMP area review,” lists the decisions made for requested shoreline allocation changes on the lake. This review determined the locations where private docks may be approved.



“We really appreciate all the input and comments from everyone that assisted in this update. If you have any questions regarding the Shoreline Management Plan update process, please contact the Old Hickory Lake Resource Managers office: said Biologist Jacob Albers.



Hard copies of the 2020 Shoreline Management Plan can be picked up at the Resource Manager’s Office located at 5 Power Plant Road, Hendersonville, TN, 37075. Call (615) 822-4846 or 847-2395 for more info.



