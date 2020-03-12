“AMBER DESIRE 20” EXERCISE IS OVER

The end of the year is very intense for the soldiers of the Multinational Division North East Headquarters. The first exercise in which they participated was "Dzik - 20". It was the last stage of certification of the command and staff of the 15th Mechanized Brigade in Giżycko. The participants of the exercise also included soldiers from NATO’s Multinational Division North East (MND-NE). Soldiers from MND-NE functioned as the higher level headquarters (Higher Control - HICON) for the exercise. The active phase of the exercise was preceded by planning, during which, after receiving the task from MND-NE, the brigade headquarters began preparations for operations. During the exercise, the brigade command confirmed the ability to perform the tasks as National Home Defense Forces and received the Combat Ready status.



The next exercise was “Decisive Vision - 20” started on October 5 at the Military Training Area in Libava, the Czech Republic. During the exercise, representatives of MND-NE, commanded by the Deputy Commander, BG Pavel Lipka, acted as Subject Matter - Experts supporting the soldiers of the 7th Dukelská Mechanized Brigade in planning defense activities. The 7th Dukelská Mechanized Brigade from the Czech Republic is one of the military units cooperated with, apart from the "Iron Wolf" Brigade (Lithuania) and the 15th Mechanized Brigade (Poland) affiliated to the MND-NE, the Division Headquarters from the very beginning of its existence.



At the beginning of November, soldiers of the MND-NE took part in the "Iron Wolf - 20" exercise, during which they transferred soldiers and equipment to Lithuania. Another exercise was "Amber Desire - 20", completed today. Its purpose was to check the ability to prepare a task team with a mobile command element to move abroad in a short time. In addition to the soldiers of the MND-NE and its Command Support Regiment, the soldiers of the 15th Mechanized Brigade and the 11th Masurian Artillery Regiment also participated in the exercise. Exercises such as "Amber Desire - 20" help to improve procedures, cooperation and the ability to carry out tasks on an international scale.



The old year is coming to an end, but soon we will be facing the tasks that await us in the New Year.

