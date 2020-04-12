USS Tulsa Blue Crew Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (December 4, 2020) – USS Tulsa (LCS 16) held a change of command on the ship’s flight deck while pierside at Naval Base San Diego, Dec. 4.



Cmdr. Brandon Cornes, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, assumed command of the ship from Cmdr. Audry Oxley.



Oxley, a native of Lamar, Colorado served as executive officer aboard USS Tulsa before assuming command of Tulsa in April 2019.



Oxley led the Tulsa Blue crew through the ship’s maintenance and basic phase.



“The accomplishments and resiliency of USS Tulsa Blue crew never cease to impress me,” said Oxley. “It is a bitter sweet occasion to leave such an amazing group of Sailors who have successfully met challenge after challenge. I am confident that they will meet all tasking and are ready to take Tulsa into harm’s way if necessary.”



Oxley’s next assignment is to Surface Mine Warfare Development Center in San Diego.



Cornes most recently served as Tulsa’s executive officer before assuming the role of commanding officer.



"I am honored to serve as USS Tulsa’s next commanding officer,” said Cornes. “I am grateful for Cmdr. Oxley’s guidance and the crew’s hard work and dedication to make USS Tulsa the best she can be. I am excited to continue leading this crew to develop the future of mine warfare and littoral combat ship excellence.”



Tulsa currently serves as a mine countermeasure mission module platform along with USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Charleston (LCS 18) and USS Cincinnati (LCS 20). Tulsa is assigned to Commander, Mine Division TWELVE.



LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatant ships designed to operate in the littoral regions, as well as on the open ocean. The ship platform is designed to respond to evolving threats through integration with innovative mine hunting, sonar, and surface engagement technology. The LCS satisfies a vital need for the United States Navy to operate in shallow water as well as high seas.

