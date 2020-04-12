Alaska Army National Guard assist in search and rescue in Haines after major landslide

Courtesy Photo | An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter arrives in Haines, Alaska,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter arrives in Haines, Alaska, December 3, 2020, to assist with search and rescue after the landslide. The helicopter also transported an Alaska State Trooper, one member of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources and four members of the Capital City Fire and Rescue from Juneau, as well as 1200 lbs. of medical supplies, water and rescue gear. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska National Guard is assisting local, state and federal authorities with search and rescue efforts after a landslide Dec. 2 in Haines, Alaska, due to extreme weather, heavy rainfall and flooding during a record-breaking Southeast Alaska winter storm.



An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter provided transportation Dec. 3-4 from Juneau to Haines, for the Alaska State Troopers, three search dog teams, members of Juneau Mountain Rescue, Capital Fire and Rescue, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, and other partner agencies.



Passengers dropped off in Haines assisted with ground search and rescue operations, while aircrew conducted aerial observation from the aircraft with the assistance of additional personnel.



The aircrew from Alaska’s 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment transported 1,200 pounds of cargo, including medical supplies, rescue gear and water.



All personnel were rapid COVID tested prior to flying into Haines.



The National Guard is the first military responder for domestic emergencies and disasters, providing assistance to local, state and federal authorities as requested.