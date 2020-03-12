Alaska Army National Guard assists local authorities in search and rescue efforts after landslide

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska National Guard is assisting local, state and federal authorities with search and rescue efforts after a landslide Dec. 2, 2020 in Haines, Alaska, due to extreme weather, heavy rainfall and flooding during a record-breaking Southeast Alaska winter storm. An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter provided transportation Dec. 3 from Juneau to Haines, for the Alaska State Troopers, three search dog teams, members of Juneau Mountain Rescue, Capital Fire and Rescue, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, and other partner agencies. Passengers dropped off in Haines assisted with ground search and rescue operations, while aircrew conducted aerial observation from the aircraft with the assistance of additional personnel. The aircrew from Alaska’s 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment transported 1,200 pounds of cargo, including medical supplies, rescue gear and water. The National Guard is the first military responder for domestic emergencies and disasters, providing assistance to local, state and federal authorities as requested.