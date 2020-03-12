Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Army National Guard assists local authorities in search and rescue efforts after landslide

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAINES, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska National Guard is assisting local, state and federal authorities with search and rescue efforts after a landslide Dec. 2, 2020 in Haines, Alaska, due to extreme weather, heavy rainfall and flooding during a record-breaking Southeast Alaska winter storm. An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter provided transportation Dec. 3 from Juneau to Haines, for the Alaska State Troopers, three search dog teams, members of Juneau Mountain Rescue, Capital Fire and Rescue, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, and other partner agencies. Passengers dropped off in Haines assisted with ground search and rescue operations, while aircrew conducted aerial observation from the aircraft with the assistance of additional personnel. The aircrew from Alaska’s 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment transported 1,200 pounds of cargo, including medical supplies, rescue gear and water. The National Guard is the first military responder for domestic emergencies and disasters, providing assistance to local, state and federal authorities as requested.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775195
    VIRIN: 201203-Z-A3507-0001
    Filename: DOD_108088216
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: HAINES, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard assists local authorities in search and rescue efforts after landslide, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska Army National Guard assists in search and rescue in Haines after major landslide

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Alaska Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT