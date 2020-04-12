NAVFAC Southeast announces FY 2020 Employees and Supervisors of the Year

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast announced its selections for FY 2020 Employees and Supervisors of the Year, Nov. 24, from its headquarters located in Jacksonville, Florida.



Award winners are nominated by their direct supervisors for their professionalism, customer focus, quality, teamwork, initiative, and innovation.



“Our winners stood out in a group of truly exceptional nominees,” said NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer Capt. Jorge Cuadros. “Join me in congratulating these outstanding employees and supervisors, who enable infrastructure readiness and resilience, support Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) and the warfighter. They help make NAVFAC Southeast the best place to work!”



Leonard “Gene” Lampp, Public Works Department (PWD) Jacksonville engineering technician, was selected as the Employee of the Year Tier I, General Schedule (GS) 11 and below, for his resident technical expertise as related to service contracts.



“Being selected as Employee of the Year within an organization that is driven by engineering is humbling in my position as a Facility Support Contract Engineering Technician,” said Lampp. “It demonstrates that my peers and management recognize the efforts of those individuals behind the scenes, filling a position not many are willing to perform.”



Despite an overwhelming workload, Lampp always made time to assist all members of his department and supported commands. He ensured consistency in the timely processing of modifications and task orders, taking upon himself to develop systematic guidance and conduct training with Facility Management Services (FMS) and supported commands on making changes to service contracts.



Lampp also quickly processed task orders to remove 86 hazardous trees from Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville in the midst of hurricane season and managed a $240,000 termite fumigation project for a $1.5 million square foot facility, driving the work to be completed safely and ahead of schedule.



Edward Russell, PWD Key West environmental engineer, and Shana Wight, NAVFAC Southeast Core senior project manager, were both selected as Employees of the Year Tier 2, GS-12 and above.



Russell was selected for his superior leadership as NAS Key West’s lead in the coordination of three Munitions Response Program (MRP) remediation projects valued at $4.25 million. These projects included clearing unexploded munitions from three critical locations onboard NAS Key West: the airfield in close proximity to the air control tower, Trumbo Point property adjacent to Coast Guard Sector Key West Headquarters, and a site on Fleming Key adjacent to the Army Special Forces Underwater Operations School.



Russell also volunteered to assist the installation environmental program director and hazardous waste program manager to draft and finalize an update to the base’s Pollution Prevention Plan and Hazardous Waste Analysis Plan, improving the format and content of collaborating team meeting minutes.



Wight chaired four technical evaluation boards to provide contracting tools critical to execution of NAVFAC Southeast’s program and meeting mission requirements. Her efforts included completing over 70 Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS) evaluations for ratings and documentation, including all unassigned evaluations that would otherwise not have been completed.



“For over 18 years, I have been privileged to serve my country with a talented and diverse team of professionals who are committed to sustaining and expanding Navy and Marine Corps combat readiness,” said Wight. “I have truly been blessed with amazing supervisors throughout my career who have been excellent mentors and provided me with amazing opportunities for personal and professional development.”



Some of Wight’s other accomplishments include developing a Construction Multiple Award Construction Contract Training Manual to provide instruction for responding to pre-proposal inquiries, evaluating proposals and writing reports. She also began developing a companion Architectural/Engineering Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Training Manual.



William “Mike” McGrattan, PWD Mayport supervisory contract specialist, was named GS Supervisor of the Year.



Under McGrattan’s leadership, the PWD Mayport Acquisition Branch was found to be highly satisfactory in all three main elements of a NAVFAC Headquarters Performance Management Appraisal Program (PMAP) team audit held in January 2020. He was innovative in accounting for a demanding maximum telework schedule by taking the lead on site visits and gaining contractor access, coordinating site visits in shifts to limit groups to less than 10 members, and standing up ad hoc Acquisition and Technical teams to escort multiple groups through competitively awarded projects simultaneously.



“This was a total team effort, the commitment and support from all other PWD departments and supervisors was instrumental in the Acquisition Branch’s success in 2020,” said McGrattan. “I am very honored and fortunate to lead an outstanding team of acquisition professional’s whose enormous efforts made this a highly successful year.”



As a result of McGrattan’s leadership and direct involvement, his team was responsible for awarding over 270 actions valued at over $69 million for FY 2020, with 70 of those actions, totaling $20 million, awarded during the fourth quarter.



Sarah Hilbert, PWD Key West material expeditor and Stephen Daugherty, PWD Gulfport industrial equipment mechanic, were both selected as Wage Grade (WG) Employees of the Year.



Hilbert quickly learned the National Stock Number/Local Stock Number (NSN/LSN) system and took on the contracted Navy Material Accountability Campaign (NMAC) effort, which was left uncompleted due to time limits and left multiple buildings not inventoried. She used the NSN/LSN system to lead her entire shop store in completing NMAC tasker prior to the due date and with exceptional accuracy.



“After being with NAVFAC for just a little over a year, being selected as WG Employee of the years has left me speechless,” said Hilbert. “I would like to thank my co-worker Mark Strandlien for being my right hand man for the NMAC tasker and my supervisor Tom Lipinski for noticing all the effort that the tasker required and for providing the tools necessary to get the job done.”



Hilbert also brought the NMAC effort to the next level by communicating with stakeholders to formulate a plan for relocating the existing shop store to its new location in a newly constructed facility. Her leadership included the setup and re-categorization of all shop supplies by identifying and labeling shelf locations for 5,800 items.



Daugherty was responsible for the maintenance and sustainment of 52 stand-by generators and automatic transfer switches, completing over 600 scheduled Preventative Maintenance (PM) actions and 75 repairs to keep these critical assets readily available for all planned or unplanned power outages at Navy Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, Stennis Space Center and Lakeside Support Facility.



In the wake of Hurricane Sally, Daugherty volunteered his assistance when NAS Pensacola identified a need for generator mechanics to assist in hurricane relief efforts, single-handedly performing operations checks and start-ups for over 175 generators at NAS Pensacola, Saufley Field, and Corrie Station.



Robert Short, PWD Panama City engineering technician, was named WG Leader of the Year.



Short took control of the base wide lighting project, in support of the ongoing Hurricane Michael recovery effort, that affected virtually every outdoor light on the base. This massive effort totaled in excess of $400,000 for materials and hundreds of hours of labor.



“This type of recognition does not happen without great people around you,” said Short. “I would like to thank all of PWD Panama City for the knowledge, support, and opportunities you have given me throughout the years. I would also like to thank Daniel Riveras for being a mentor from the first day I started at NAVFAC. It is truly an honor to be recognized."



Tommy Neely, PWD Gulfport, was named WG Supervisor of the Year.



Neely completed all DoD Performance Management and Appraisal Program (DPMAP) performance plans and annual appraisals on time, providing fair and accurate appraisals for all 39 of his assigned employees. Despite the unique challenges of COVID-19, he implemented CDC guidance keeping the entire in-house workforce operational, with a 97 percent on-time task completion rate.



“This award is a testament of the professionalism the folks under me have provided for our customers and this organization,” said Neely. “I could have not achieved this without their hard work and dedication, so I share this accomplishment with them. My hats off each and every one of them.”



During an extremely active hurricane season, Neely expertly managed personnel and resources, while developing maintenance and response teams. When Hurricane Zeta hit NCBC Gulfport, the PWD shops had completed all preparations ahead of the storm and readily responded to provide continuous support and repair operations.



“Congratulations to all the awardees for a job well done and for embodying our core values and philosophy,” said Cuadros.

