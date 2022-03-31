Annual Housing Satisfaction Survey Is Available To Resident of Fort Detrick Housing

Photo By lanessa hill | Alan Morrison of the Fort Detrick Housing Office performs an inspection on a home...... read more read more Photo By lanessa hill | Alan Morrison of the Fort Detrick Housing Office performs an inspection on a home prior to move in. Inspections take several hours are performed using an extensive checklist. Home that fail inspections are not permitted to allow occupancy until they pass. Quality control and inspections are necessary steps that Fort Detrick continues to improve housing. see less | View Image Page

The annual Department of Defense housing satisfaction survey began Dec. 2, 2020, and Fort Detrick housing residents are encouraged to participate. Each year, DOD, working through the military departments, surveys current residents of government-owned, government-leased, or privatized family housing and current residents of privatized unaccompanied housing.

The goal is to obtain feedback regarding resident living experiences and gain knowledge of residents’ feelings about various housing operations and their home’s physical structure. Resident input is critical to help inform us about what changes are needed and what services to sustain.

The RCI companies and the Army use results to shed light on the areas in housing operations that are successful or need improvement, identify trends and determine where funding could have the most effect on physical or service improvements based on resident-identified priorities.

Tenants who provided their email addresses to the housing office should receive an email from CEL (the survey provider) that provides a link to the confidential survey within three days of the launch. Tenants who did not provide email addresses or who do not receive the survey email within three days of the launch can contact the garrison housing office for survey-access information by calling (301) 619-3224 or emailing them at usarmy.detrick.usag.mbx.dpw-housing@mail.mil.



W. Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of defense for sustainment and the Defense Department's chief housing officer, directed the survey in a memo dated Nov. 16, 2020, and encourages residents to share their views about their current housing, resident services, and community amenities. According to Gillis, "Resident feedback is important to help the department improve the quality of housing and customer care available to residents."



The survey results will help inform plans for near-term and future improvements to housing, resident services and community amenities. Gillis emphasized the importance of getting the perspectives of service members and families so the department can provide them with a better quality of life through improved housing and community services.



Once survey results are available, Fort Detrick Garrison Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally will discuss the findings with residents at housing town hall sessions. The Command continues to keep housing improvements a top priority, recognizing there is still work to be done. Together with our partners, and with the help of residents, we will continue to improve.



Fort Detrick has secured funding for several water infrastructure projects to upgrade the installation's sewer lines and replace water lines to housing. Together these projects total 19.8 million dollars. At Forest Glen, we now have courtesy officers as residents and crime incidents are lowering. Leadership and partners implemented these changes because of the survey and discussion with residents. That is why completion of this survey is critical.



"Together we can make a difference. Tell us how we are doing. What are we getting right? And, where we need to improve. Housing excellence is our goal,” said Nunnally.



Last year Fort Detrick residents residing in Army RCI Housing were sent surveys via email. Out of the 320 emails, 78 surveys came back, a response rate of 23.8 percent. The survey period was November 2019 to December 2019. This year we are hoping for a better response rate.



As leadership continues to make changes and improve housing, remember there are ways to provide regular feedback including, 24-hour hotlines, submitting ICE comments, RCI apps, and communicating with your housing specialists. When you receive the survey email, please consider completing the confidential survey so we can continue to improve.



For additional information related to housing concerns, visit the Fort Detrick Housing page at:

https://home.army.mil/detrick/index.php/my-fort/all-services/housing-services-office



*OMB Control Number: 0704-0553; OMB Exp. Date: 03/31/2022