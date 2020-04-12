Navy Adds New Functionality to Safety Mishap Reporting System

Photo By Stephanie Slater | The Department of the Navy will begin using Risk Management Information (RMI)...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Slater | The Department of the Navy will begin using Risk Management Information (RMI) Streamlined Incident Reporting (SIR) to report safety mishaps on Aug. 31. Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) serves as the functional RMI sponsor and now offers virtual training through Aug. 27. RMI SIR provides a single, easy to use point of data entry for Navy and Marine Corps safety professionals. It will also provide relevant information and safety data to identify risk and inform risk-based decisions. (U.S. Navy graphic courtesy of Naval Safety Center/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

The Department of the Navy will add a new event supervisor reporting functionality to its safety mishap reporting system with the release of Risk Management Information (RMI) Streamlined Incident Reporting Two (SIR-2) on Dec. 10, 2020.



The event supervisor reporting role allows users to enter an event as a supervisor report, which is an abbreviated version of the investigation module found in SIR. Safety personnel then review these reports for further investigation and completion of mishap reporting in SIR.



In preparation for this second launch, the Naval Safety Center now provides virtual RMI user administration and SIR familiarization training through Dec. 17, 2020. All safety professionals, safety specialists and collateral duty safety professionals are strongly encouraged to attend.



The interactive sessions are four hours in length and scheduled across multiple time zones. Topics include SIR account access, accounts management, entering mishaps and recommendations, message approval process, memorandum of final evaluation and the newly added supervisors’ report module. NAVSAFECEN will record these sessions and place one in the RMI resource section of its website once all sessions finish.



The Navy and Marine Corps began using RMI SIR to report safety events on Aug. 31, 2020. RMI SIR provides a single, easy to use point of data entry for safety professionals. Unlike older legacy systems such as the Web-Enabled Safety System (WESS), users can quickly and easily input data, which reduces the chance for error.



Mishap data entered into RMI provides relevant information for identifying and managing risk, enabling NAVSAFECEN to foster a safety culture of excellence that encourages risk management, problem-solving and proactive thinking. By identifying leading indicators of mishaps and hazards to mitigate risk, and performing objective analysis of this data, NAVSAFECEN can deliver safety lessons learned in support of its mandate to preserve readiness and save lives.



The online training session schedule follows below.



RMI SIR Familiarization Training Schedule:



Dec. 8: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (HST), 1-5 p.m. (EST)

Dec. 9, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (EST), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (EST)

Dec. 10, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (PST), 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (EST)

Dec. 15, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (JST), 6-10 p.m. (EST)

Dec. 16, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (JST), 6-10 p.m. (EST)

Dec. 17, 1-5 p.m. (CET), 7-11 a.m. (EST)



EST Eastern Standard Time

JST Japan Standard Time

PST Pacific Standard Time

CET Central European Time (Italy and Spain)



Access training through Adobe Connect using the following URL: http://navsafeetc.adobeconnect.com/RMI_Training. Please log in as a guest.