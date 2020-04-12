Navy Exchange Service Command Executive Awarded CMO Content Engagement Award

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | In a virtual ceremony on Dec. 3, Rich Honiball, EVP, Global Chief Merchandising and...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | In a virtual ceremony on Dec. 3, Rich Honiball, EVP, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Content Engagement Award by the CMO Club. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

In a virtual ceremony on Dec. 3, Rich Honiball, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer for the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) was awarded the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Content Engagement Award by the CMO Club.



The CMO Content Engagement Award is based on a marketing executive’s demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant and valuable content to develop brand affinity, engage audiences, create community and positively impact customer experiences.



“Rich’s recognition by the CMO Club is well-deserved,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, CEO of NEXCOM. “The diverse talent throughout our NEXCOM Enterprise is astounding, and I’m incredibly fortunate to have such a gifted professional like Rich on our executive team to help execute our critical mission of providing quality of life benefits for our Navy and military families!”



According to the CMO club, the CMO awards are bestowed annually across 12 categories, recognize top senior marketing executives from around the globe and are the only CMO awards with winners selected exclusively by their peers.



“It’s a true honor to be recognized alongside some of the world’s top marketing executives,” said Honiball. “However, while my name may be on the award, it’s truly a team effort, and that’s what makes us successful. Reflecting on the challenges that we have faced this past year, how our team raised the bar across the board to continually support and sustain our Navy's warfighters...this award represents the hard work and devotion of our entire NEXCOM team and our partners. This recognizes the efforts of the entire NEXCOM Enterprise!”



Honiball accepted the CMO Content Engagement award alongside three marketing leaders including Maryam Banikarim, Head of Marketing for Nextdoor, Harris Beber, CMO of Vimeo, and Brent Hieggelke, CMO of CrowdStreet.



The CMO Club describes itself as being a community for heads of marketing to come together, share ideas, be inspired, and solve their toughest challenges in an exclusive, candid and intimate environment. It is tailored exclusively for top marketing executives, with a membership of over 650 CMOs in key industries across the globe.