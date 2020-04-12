566th MCAS Soldiers conduct K9 medical training

Courtesy Photo | Cpl. Dustin Borchardt, a military working dog handler with the 100th Military Police...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cpl. Dustin Borchardt, a military working dog handler with the 100th Military Police Detachment, performs emergency care on a dog mannequin during K9 tactical combat casualty care at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Nov. 21, 2020. He later evacuated the mock casualty to a safe location to provide further treatment while waiting for medical evacuation. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by 2nd Lt. Ryan Brown



CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo -- U.S. Army Soldiers with the 566th Medical Company (Area Support) have completed a mission handover with the 131st Field Hospital at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, where they will take the lead on providing medical care for Kosovo Force 28 in support of Operation Joint Guardian. During the handover, both units’ veterinarian teams conducted a K9 medical training exercise with the 100th Military Police Detachment on Nov. 21, 2020.



The 131st FH and 566th MCAS were out in chilly 40-degree weather to test the 100th MPD on K9 tactical combat casualty care. Soldiers reacted to indirect fire, moved mock casualties to secure locations and administered first aid.



“The live TCCC lane was great,” said Spc. Imani Newsome, an animal care specialist with the 566th MCAS. “We loved the sound effects and fluent lanes. It was a great simulation and we feel prepared to be able to properly treat our military working dogs if anything were to happen to them.”



Capt. Eric Dombou, the veterinarian for Kosovo Force 28, said the training was crucial for Soldiers who aren’t trained as veterinarians because they are usually with the dogs immediately after an incident, and veterinary professionals likely won’t be readily available to assist.



“The handlers taking part to today’s TCCC have demonstrated their knowledge and confidence in providing lifesaving measures while in an austere environment,” said Dombou.