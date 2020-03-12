Double the Joy! Shoppers Earn Double Points with MILITARY STAR Dec. 13 and 14

DALLAS – Military shoppers can get double the joy when holiday shopping by using their MILITARY STAR® card Dec. 13 and 14 to earn double rewards points.



Purchases made with MILITARY STAR will earn four points per $1 instead of the regular two. For every 2,000 points earned, cardholders receive a $20 rewards card that can be redeemed anywhere an exchange gift card is accepted.



“Shoppers can buy gifts for their loved ones while getting a bonus for themselves, too,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Double points means getting a $20 rewards card even faster.”



Rewards points are earned everywhere the card is accepted, including all military exchanges, commissaries, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com, ShopCGX.com and Exchange mall vendors.



In 2019, MILITARY STAR shoppers earned $34.9 million worth of rewards cards, part of the card’s annual $468 million benefit to the military community, which also includes savings through discounts, financing offers and cardholder-friendly terms and conditions.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



Offer excludes the Military Clothing Plan. The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For complete offer details or to apply for a card, visit MyECP.com.



Facebook-friendly version: Military shoppers can get double the joy when holiday shopping by using their MILITARY STAR® card Dec. 13 to 14 to earn double rewards points. Cardholders can earn 4 points per $1 instead of the usual 2 points and get their next $20 rewards card faster. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1AY.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2020 Date Posted: 12.03.2020 14:14 Story ID: 384170 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Double the Joy! Shoppers Earn Double Points with MILITARY STAR Dec. 13 and 14, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.