Carrier strike Group Two Holds Change of Command Aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 3, 2020) — Rear Adm. Scott Robertson relieved Rear Adm. Rick Cheeseman as Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 during a change of command ceremony onboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) at Naval Station Norfolk, Dec. 3.



Cheeseman, who commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Program, took command of CSG 2 in April 2020 and provided combat ready maritime forces to support the Maritime Strategy during the challenging COVID 19 pandemic.



“It has been an absolute honor to lead Carrier Strike Group TWO,” Cheeseman said. “We have accomplished so much in such a short time while on our remarkable readiness journey. What I have asked of this group has not been easy. Indeed, tackling tough challenges does not happen by accident. It takes hard, focused work executed with professionalism and purpose. I could not be more proud of this group of men and women, and I will be their biggest cheerleader as they sail in service to our Navy and our Nation.”



A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Robertson has served in a highly diverse range of assignments and participated in numerous campaigns and operations. Robertson commanded USS Rodney M. Davis (FFG 60) during a seven-month counter-narcotics deployment and USS Normandy (CG 61), the first Aegis Baseline 9 warship with Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air capability, which deployed on a nine-month global-circumnavigation journey in all major naval areas of responsibility.



“I am honored to once again return to sea with the best Sailors in the world,” said Robertson. “Make no mistake, we are serving in a time of Great Power Competition and we must bring our individual and collective best every day. I challenge each of my new teammates to become the best warrior they can be – master of your profession, peak physical and mental fitness, and loyal to your ship, your shipmates, and our nation. We are going to accomplish great things together because we are strong, intelligent, tenacious, and innovative. I look forward to sailing with you – Armor Up!”



Originally commissioned as Carrier Division 2 on September 30, 1937, Rear Adm. C.A. Blakely served as Commander and Immediate Superior in Command of the soon-to-be delivered USS Yorktown (CV-5) and USS Enterprise (CV 6), the first U.S. Navy ships designed from the keel up as aircraft carriers. Notable former commanders of Carrier Division 2/CSG-2 are Fleet Adm. William “Bull” Halsey, Vice Adm. C.A.F. Sprague of World War II fame, and the Navy’s first female carrier strike group commander, Vice Adm. Nora Tyson.



Today, the flagship of CSG-2 is the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Other units assigned include nine squadrons from Carrier Air Wing Three; Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), USS Monterey (CG 61) and USS Vella Gulf (CG 72); and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS Laboon (DDG 58), USS Mahan (DDG 72) and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) from Destroyer Squadron 22.

