    RIA signs agreement for Rock Island to provide water services, lighting maintenance for the Arsenal

    Photo By Eric Cramer

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Story by Eric Cramer 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – (Dec. 2, 2020) At 10 a.m. on Dec. 2, the mayor of Rock Island, Illinois and the Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander signed a 10-year Intergovernmental Support Agreement between the City of Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal, to provide water treatment plant operations and maintenance, waste water collection maintenance, exterior lighting maintenance, traffic and streetlight maintenance, and waste water treatment for the installation.

    The agreement, known as an “IGSA” is the third the Arsenal has pursued with local governments. Previous agreements include one with the cities of Moline, Illinois and Rock Island, for refuse removal on the Arsenal, and with the government of Rock Island County, Illinois, for 911 phone services.

    The Army allows such agreements off-post governments can provide services to the Army that they already provide to themselves.

    Col. Todd Allison, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, said the agreement solidifies ties with the surrounding communities while improving efficiency. “We will save $115,000 a year with this agreement – $1.1 million over the next decade,” Allison said.

    Allison said not only does the agreement improve efficiency, but the saved dollars contribute directly to readiness for the Arsenal and the Army.

    Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms also praised the agreement, “We already have a three-way partnership with Moline and the Arsenal for refuse removal – now we’re adding the water filtration plant. This is revenue for the city that aids in the retention of Rock Island Arsenal.”

    Thoms called the agreement a “win-win” saying that it helps the city while helping maintain readiness at the Arsenal.

    Thoms added that the Arsenal is a key economic driver in the Quad Cities area of Illinois and Iowa.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.02.2020 18:45
    Story ID: 384114
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Rock Island Arsenal

    Rock Island
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Intergovernmental Support Agreement
    U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal
    City of Rock Island

