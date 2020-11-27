Army & Air Force Exchange Service Teams with RangeMe for Product Sourcing

Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has teamed with RangeMe for easier access to...... read more read more Photo By Chris Ward | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has teamed with RangeMe for easier access to suppliers interested in doing business with the Department of Defense’s largest retailer. RangeMe’s online platform manages profiles from thousands of suppliers across multiple categories, making it easy for Exchange buyers to quickly hone in on the products that are right for the military community. Vendors showcase their products on RangeMe, and Exchange buyers can search directly by product category to locate the companies that sell those items. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has teamed with RangeMe for easier access to suppliers interested in doing business with the Department of Defense’s largest retailer.



RangeMe’s online platform manages profiles from thousands of suppliers across multiple categories, making it easy for Exchange buyers to quickly hone in on the products that are right for the military community. Vendors showcase their products on RangeMe, and Exchange buyers can search directly by product category to locate the companies that sell those items.



Suppliers interested in working with the Exchange can go to www.aafes.com/about-exchange/doing-business/ to create a free company and product profile on RangeMe.



Through this arrangement, the Exchange will have access to more than 20,000 suppliers and the opportunity to streamline product searches for improved sourcing, while still meeting its goal of keeping prices competitively low.



