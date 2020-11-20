VP-8 Fighting Tigers Deploy to U.S. 5th Fleet

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua | 201121-N-CR843-0049 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 21, 2020) A P-8A Poseidon...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua | 201121-N-CR843-0049 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 21, 2020) A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, attached to “The Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, deployed with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 57, parked on a flight line in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 21. CTF 57 operates in the U.S 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Juan S. Sua/Released) see less | View Image Page

U.S. 5th FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, NOV. 20, 2020 ¬–



The Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 “Fighting Tigers,” homeported at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, began conducting missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 21.



The Fighting Tigers assumed duties from the “War Eagles” of VP-16 as Commander, Task Group 57.2.



“We have arrived fully trained and well prepared to sustain and advance our relationships with coalition partners and our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities,” said Cmdr. Jeremy N. Lyon, commanding officer of VP-8.



VP-8 operates the P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft in support of maritime patrol and reconnaissance missions.



“I could not be more proud of the Fighting Tiger team,” said Lyon. “I look forward to leading these great Sailors through this dynamic deployment.”