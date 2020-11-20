VP-8 Fighting Tigers Deploy to U.S. 5th Fleet

U.S. 5th FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, NOV. 20, 2020 ¬–
The Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 “Fighting Tigers,” homeported at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, began conducting missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 21.
The Fighting Tigers assumed duties from the “War Eagles” of VP-16 as Commander, Task Group 57.2.
“We have arrived fully trained and well prepared to sustain and advance our relationships with coalition partners and our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities,” said Cmdr. Jeremy N. Lyon, commanding officer of VP-8.
VP-8 operates the P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft in support of maritime patrol and reconnaissance missions.
“I could not be more proud of the Fighting Tiger team,” said Lyon. “I look forward to leading these great Sailors through this dynamic deployment.”
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2020 03:39
|Story ID:
|383879
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Podcast Hits:
|0
