    VP-8 Fighting Tigers Deploy to U.S. 5th Fleet

    Sunrise Over P-8A, U.S. Central Command

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua | 201121-N-CR843-0049 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 21, 2020) A P-8A Poseidon...... read more read more

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.20.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    U.S. 5th FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS, NOV. 20, 2020 ¬–

    The Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 “Fighting Tigers,” homeported at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, began conducting missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, Nov. 21.

    The Fighting Tigers assumed duties from the “War Eagles” of VP-16 as Commander, Task Group 57.2.

    “We have arrived fully trained and well prepared to sustain and advance our relationships with coalition partners and our intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities,” said Cmdr. Jeremy N. Lyon, commanding officer of VP-8.

    VP-8 operates the P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft in support of maritime patrol and reconnaissance missions.

    “I could not be more proud of the Fighting Tiger team,” said Lyon. “I look forward to leading these great Sailors through this dynamic deployment.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.27.2020 03:39
    Story ID: 383879
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8 Fighting Tigers Deploy to U.S. 5th Fleet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

