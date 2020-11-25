Navy Exchange Service Command Opens Newest Store in Poland

Courtesy Photo | Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) opened its newest NEX location at Naval Support...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) opened its newest NEX location at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide which includes civilians, military spouses, Veterans, reservists, retirees and active duty Navy. It oversees six business lines: NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) opened its newest NEX location at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland. The new NEX is the first facility to be open for use on the base.



“We are proud to open our newest NEX location on the Navy’s newest base at Naval Support Facility Redzikowo,” said Bill Darwin, NEXCOM’s District Operations Manager Europe. “Our mission is to support Sailors no matter where they are located around the world. It was a great team effort between the base leadership and NEXCOM to open the NEX ahead of schedule to support our military members and civilians working there. We look forward to being a part of the NSF Redzikowo community for years to come.”



Located in the base’s Multi-Purpose Facility, the new 1,300 sq.-ft. mini mart offers its customers an assortment of food and beverage items, personal and health care items, household essentials and some portable electronics. The store is currently open five days a week. Adjacent to the NEX will be a barber shop which will open in spring 2021.



NEXCOM is comprised of 101 NEX facilities and over 300 stores worldwide, Navy Lodges, ships stores, the Uniform Program Management Office, the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility and the Telecommunications Program Office.